City Of South Fulton Police: ‘Stop Calling’ About T.I. And 50 Cent Beef

The City of South Fulton Police Department drew laughs online after posting a tongue-in-cheek message about the ongoing lyrical dispute between T.I. and 50 Cent, telling residents to stop calling authorities about what it described as a “verbal discrepancy of lyrical proportions.”

The department’s Facebook post said the matter “falls outside of our investigative jurisdiction” and added, “No units dispatched for vocabulary disputes,” in a clear attempt to inject humor into the viral hip-hop exchange. The post quickly gained traction across social media.

“We are fully aware that T.I. and 50 Cent are currently engaged in a verbal discrepancy of lyrical proportions. Please stop calling us about it… After conducting a preliminary linguistic analysis of Mr. Harris’ expansive vernacular, we’ve determined this matter falls outside of our investigative jurisdiction Translation: We don’t know what half them words meant… but it sounded articulate. Let’s make sure everybody get’s along.”

Rappers 50 Cent, T.I., and T.I.’s son King Harris have reignited their public feud after 50 Cent shared an unflattering photo of T.I.’s wife, Tiny, on Instagram. The move by rap’s pettiest veteran sparked an intense social media back-and-forth between the Harris family and the artists involved.

The exchange began on Feb. 22 when T.I. discussed a potential Verzuz battle with 50 Cent on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

T.I. claimed the two had agreed to take part in a Verzuz in the past, but the event did not proceed as planned.

“We talked about this. We said what we were gon’ do… I have no interest in standing on stage with him. I don’t respect him,” T.I. said.

In response to T.I.’s comments, 50 Cent posted the unflattering photo of Tiny on Instagram with the caption, “I keep saying keep my name out ya mouth, ok?”

T.I. then replied on Twitter with a post captioned “Oh you ni66az want WAR?!?! Aight…WE ON THAT!!!!” alongside a new song titled War. It was not made clear whether or not the song was a direct diss to 50 Cent, though it can surely be interpreted that way.

T.I.’s son, King Harris, also known as Kid Saiyan, later joined the online back-and-forth. In a video shared on social media, King criticized 50 Cent for an Instagram post directed at Tiny. The younger Harris then posted a video at the grave of 50 Cent’s mother.

50 Cent responded to Harris’s comments with a brief “LOL” caption on a post featuring a popular frog-face meme, XXL reported. Tiny Harris has not publicly commented on the feud involving her husband and her son.

