South Fulton Swears In Its First Black Woman Mayor, Replacing Controversial Predecessor







The City of South Fulton has begun a new era of leadership, swearing in its first Black woman mayor.

Carmalitha Gumbs, a founding City Council member, was sworn in at the historic inauguration ceremony on Jan. 5. She will take over leading the Metro Atlanta city, which had previously been rattled with controversies surrounding her predecessor.

Gumbs hopes to restore trust and foster growth between city leadership and South Fulton residents. According to WSB-TV, she wants not only to revitalize the city’s landscape but also to rebuild public confidence in elected officials.

“This ceremony was more than a milestone,” wrote the newly elected mayor. “It reaffirmed our city’s commitment to inclusive leadership, thoughtful governance, and a future built with intention. As we begin this four-year term, I am ready to serve, lead, and work alongside our residents to move South Fulton forward with purpose, unity, and vision.”

The achievement comes as they leave behind former South Fulton Mayor Khalid Kamau. Kamau’s tenure was riddled with allegations of misused funds and legal issues. Amid escalating tensions with City Council members such as Gumbs over his leadership, Kamau initially opted not to seek reelection.

However, in August, the mayor announced his reelection bid, which was previously covered by BLACK ENTERPRISE. Despite audit investigations that revealed he spent $70,000 in city funds on unauthorized travel expenses, Kamau fought back against council members’ opposition to his continued leadership. Gumbs also remarked on the incessant misspending, as she submitted her own run to lead South Fulton instead.

“Residents deserve to know that their elected officials are acting in the public’s best interest — not using taxpayer dollars for personal benefit… I remain committed to a government that is ethical, fiscally responsible, and transparent,” she wrote of the findings in July. ” This moment must be a turning point. We owe our constituents nothing less.”

Despite his incumbency, Kamau placed sixth in the mayoral race held in November. Gumbs later beat out opponent Mark Baker in a runoff conducted the following month, securing nearly 60% of the votes.

Now, Gumbs will take over the reins as she tries to further advance South Fulton as a Metro Atlanta hub for business and entertainment.

