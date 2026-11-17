photo credit: PR Carter03, Wikimedia Commons News by Sidnee Michelle Atlanta Civil Rights Attorney Gerald Griggs Admitted To Supreme Court Bar Griggs, a former president of the Georgia NAACP, announced his admission Nov. 9, calling it one of the greatest honors of his legal career.







Atlanta civil rights attorney Gerald Griggs has been admitted to practice before the U.S. Supreme Court, expanding his ability to advocate for racial justice and constitutional rights at the nation’s highest court, FOX 5 Atlanta reports.

Griggs, a former president of the Georgia NAACP, announced his admission Nov. 9 and called it one of the greatest honors of his legal career, according to the outlet.

The milestone places Griggs among a group of Black attorneys authorized to argue cases before the Supreme Court. Griggs estimates that approximately 300 attorneys nationwide actively practice before the court, including 19 African Americans. Those figures have not been independently verified.

Griggs, who also previously served as president of the Atlanta NAACP, said the achievement carries particular significance given Atlanta’s history as a center of the civil rights movement.

“It means a lot being from Atlanta,” Griggs told the outlet, reflecting on his journey from local civil rights advocacy to the nation’s highest court.

He also acknowledged pioneering Black civil rights attorneys, including Thurgood Marshall and Fred Gray, whose legal work helped challenge racial discrimination and advance constitutional protections.

Griggs said he intends to focus on police brutality, qualified immunity, and voting rights, issues with significant implications for Black Americans and other historically marginalized communities.

His priorities include examining the Supreme Court’s 1989 decision in Graham v. Connor, which established the objective reasonableness standard used to evaluate claims of excessive force by law enforcement officers under the Fourth Amendment.

Griggs hopes to pursue greater clarity on how courts determine whether police use of force is constitutionally reasonable and how legal protections can address misconduct.

Although his admission authorizes him to practice before the Supreme Court, Griggs has not announced a specific case he intends to bring before the justices.

The admission expands his legal credentials as he continues advocating for civil rights protections and accountability within the justice system.

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