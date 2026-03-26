News by Mitti Hicks Top Civil Rights Attorney Joins NAACP In Voting Rights Fight Former assistant attorney general for civil rights, Kristen Clarke, will serve as general counsel for the NAACP.







The National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) has hired one of the nation’s most respected civil rights attorneys and legal advocates to serve as the association’s general counsel in its voting rights fight.

Former assistant attorney general for civil rights Kristen Clarke is joining the organization as it continues its fight against the Trump administration, which it said is “eroding democratic institutions” and dismantling civil rights protections. In a statement, the NAACP said that the organization is expanding its capabilities and ramping up its investment in legal advocacy by hiring Clarke to fight back.

“Kristen Clarke is exactly the legal mind this moment demands,” said Derrick Johnson, president and CEO of the NAACP. “Her record of fearless advocacy, leadership, and deep commitment to justice makes her the ideal General Counsel to help chart our path forward.” “As we face unprecedented attacks on voting and civil rights, having Kristen Clarke at the helm of our legal operations brings strategic vision, disciplined leadership, and innovative advocacy. It’s a new day at the NAACP’s Office of General Counsel.”

Clarke To Lead NAACP’s Voting Rights Fight

Most recently, Clarke was the 19th Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice under the Biden administration. She was the first woman and Black woman to be confirmed by the Senate to hold the position.

In that role, she led the nation’s largest civil rights law enforcement office. She oversaw landmark enforcement actions that protected voting rights, fought against hate crimes, advanced police accountability, and more.

“The NAACP has stood on the front lines of justice for over a century, and I’m deeply honored to join this historic organization at this critical moment in our democracy,” said Clarke. “Our communities are under relentless attack—from the ballot box to their wallets—and this moment demands that we use the full weight of the law to promote justice and accountability.”

The NAACP also announced that Janette McCarthy Wallace, who has served as General Counsel for nearly five years and on the NAACP’s legal team for over nine years, has transitioned to the role of Special Counsel.

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