CJ Wallace, Son Of The Notorious B.I.G., Named In Sexual Lawsuit Against Diddy

The son of late Bad Boy recording artist The Notorious B.I.G., CJ Wallace, has been named in a sexual assault lawsuit that involves his father’s former label head, Sean “Diddy” Combs.

According to TMZ, in a lawsuit filed against Diddy over the July 4th weekend, an anonymous man has accused Combs of several sexually-fueled occurrences over a couple of years, including masturbating in front of him and then ejaculating on a shirt owned by The Notorious B.I.G.

In one instance, he claimed that the late rapper’s son, Wallace, was involved with other men in transporting him to a meeting with Diddy, where he was allegedly sexually assaulted by the entertainment mogul.

The anonymous man, who filed the suit as John Doe, stated that Wallace was part of a group of men who brought him to a Revolt TV location in 2020 in a Combs Corporation vehicle. He claims he was ambushed by the men and then taken to Diddy in another room, where he was held down while the producer tried to put his penis in the plaintiff’s mouth.

Doe said he believed that a picture was taken of him to use as evidence against him. He was was taken back home via car by Wallace and others.

Doe has sued Diddy for sexual battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and more.

Diddy’s attorneys provided a statement to TMZ:

“Mr. Combs’s trial and acquittal on trafficking and RICO charges proves what we have been saying all along: Mr. Combs never sexually assaulted or trafficked anyone. That people continue to broadcast and file false accusations—no matter how heinous and uncorroborated—is unfortunate, but Mr. Combs will not back down. He will fight for as long as necessary to win his full vindication.”

