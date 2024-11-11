News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Clara White Mission Honors Black Veterans With First Memorial Service In Jacksonville Cemetery The Veterans Day occasion will mark the first time the burial ground honors Black Veterans.







The Clara White Mission will honor Black Veterans with a Flag and Wreath Memorial Service at Pinehurst Cemetery in Jacksonville, Florida. This Veterans Day occasion will mark the first time the burial ground has honored Black veterans.

The service will take place on Nov. 11, honoring those who served in the U.S. military. The Mission’s event specifically recognizes the Black soldiers who served in both World Wars and laid to rest at the cemetery. In a news release, they emphasized the courage of these veterans to serve during an era of racial inequality. They fought for their country as they continued to face discrimination within it, as their plight is a testimony to the strength of these soldiers.

“Many of these veterans served at a time when they faced segregation and discrimination, yet their courage and sacrifice were instrumental in the fight for freedom,” officials said in a release obtained by News4. “Their stories embody resilience and dedication, and the Clara White Mission is proud to highlight their contributions as part of Jacksonville’s rich African American history.”

Moreover, the event will highlight Jacksonville’s distinct Black history, which includes Clara White Mission. Established in 1907, the Eartha and Clara White Mission facility is the oldest Black mission in Florida. Today, the nonprofit continues the advocacy of its founders. It works toward reducing homelessness in the area by focusing on sustainable food programs, job training and housing opportunities.

The mission’s inaugural event at Pinehurst will also feature historian and speaker Ennis Davis. In the news release, he stressed that preserving the histories of these deceased veterans adds to the rich tapestry of Black life in Jacksonville.

“Each headstone represents a chapter of resilience and an untold story of those who served with honor despite the challenges they faced,” explained Davis. “This memorial allows us to acknowledge and celebrate their contributions to our nation.”

Clara White Mission events continue to uplift the local Black community, with more information on its website.

RELATED CONTENT: NY AG Letitia James Reacts To Trump’s Presidential Victory: ‘We Are Prepared To Fight Back’