Clarence O. Smith, ESSENCE Co-Founder Dies At 92

Clarence O. Smith, visionary co-founder of ESSENCE magazine and a pioneering force in Black media and marketing, died April 21 at 92. Smith’s legacy reshaped the landscape of publishing, advertising, and representation for Black Americans.

In 1970, recognizing the absence of media dedicated to Black women, Smith co-founded ESSENCE alongside Edward Lewis, Cecil Hollingsworth, and Jonathan Blount. The publication quickly became a cultural cornerstone, celebrating the beauty, power, and achievements of African American women. At its peak, ESSENCE reached a readership of 7.5 million. Beyond publishing, Smith expanded ESSENCE Communications into several ventures, including the ESSENCE Awards, ESSENCE Television, and the ESSENCE Festival of Culture.

On social media, EBONY magazine honored Smith’s legacy on X, writing, “Clarence O. Smith, co-founder of ESSENCE, has passed at 92. A true visionary, he created space for Black women when few would. His work reshaped media, culture & community. A pioneer whose legacy lives on in every platform that speaks to us, for us.”

Former editor Susan Taylor spoke about Smith’s passing and legacy in a statement to ESSENCE.

He shifted hearts, minds—and investment choices—in the conventional advertising world,” Taylor wrote. “With the income he and his teams primarily generated, we editors were able to grow the magazine’s beauty and depth.”

Born on March 31, 1933, in the Bronx, New York, Smith began his professional journey after serving in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. He later studied business at the Baruch School of Business and worked for Prudential Insurance in its Investors Planning Corporation.

Smith earned numerous accolades during his career, including the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year Award for Publishing in 1994 and the A.G. Gaston Lifetime Achievement Award in 1997.

He is survived by his wife, Elaine, and their family. Clarence O. Smith’s enduring legacy lives on through the continued celebration and empowerment of Black women in media and beyond.

