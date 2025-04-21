News by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Pope Francis Dies At 88, Leaves Legacy Of Inclusivity And Commitment To The Poor Pope Francis was known for following a life of simplicity while championing social causes







Pope Francis died Monday at his residence at the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta, leaving a legacy of fostering inclusivity within the Roman Catholic Church. He was 88.

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio, Pope Francis died the morning after Easter Sunday, the Christian holiday celebrating the resurrection of Jesus Christ, due to ongoing health issues. According to People, Cardinal Kevin Farrell announced the news.

“His entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and His Church,” Farrell said. “He taught us to live the values ​​of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favor of the poorest and most marginalized.”

Farrell continued, “With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

As a native of Argentina, Pope Francis was the first Latin American and first Jesuit to lead the Roman Catholic Church. His appointment in March 2013 marked the beginning of a new era for the church, as the religious leader championed social justice causes and advocated for marginalized groups during his tenure, including climate action and same-sex civil unions.

Pope Francis also modeled a life of simplicity, focusing on his commitment to helping poor people, given his humble background. According to his Vatican biography, he often repeated the phrase, “My people are poor and I am one of them.”

After holding several odd jobs throughout his adulthood, he became a chemical technician before being ordained as a priest in 1969. He rose through the ranks to become the archbishop of Buenos Aires in 1998. He became a Cardinal in 2001 by Pope John Paul II, taking the highest position in the church following the resignation of Pope Benedict XVI.

In 2020, the religious leader spoke out against the tragic murder of George Floyd. Denouncing violence, Francis said, “I have witnessed with great concern the disturbing social unrest in your nation in these past days, following the tragic death of Mr. George Floyd. We cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism and exclusion in any form and yet claim to defend the sacredness of every human life.”

“Let us pray for the consolation of their grieving families and friends and let us implore the national reconciliation and peace for which we yearn,” he said. “May Our Lady of Guadalupe, Mother of America, intercede for all those who work for peace and justice in your land and throughout the world.”

However, his recent battle with double pneumonia led to a lengthy hospital stay. Pope Francis was released a month ago.

Global leaders and officials are offering their condolences to the man who sought to evolve the Roman Catholic church for a new generation. President Donald Trump also had flags raised at half-mast out of respect for the Pope’s death.

The news also impacts Black Catholics worldwide, who are heavily located in several sub-Saharan African nations. According to the data from the Pew Research Center obtained by the Catholic University of America, over 200 million people of African descent identify as Catholic. In the U.S., over 3 million Black people belong to the Catholic church. This includes five living African American bishops, two of whom serve as heads of U.S. dioceses.

