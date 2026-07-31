Sports by Ida Harris Claressa Shields Chops It Up With Fans Ahead Of Historic ATL Fight Undisputed heavyweight titleholder Claressa Shields popped into Atlanta’s Buckhead Fight Club







Undisputed heavyweight titleholder Claressa Shields popped into Atlanta’s Buckhead Fight Club July 29, to host an open-to-the-public meet and greet at which a line of fans wrapped around the boxing gym to see the champ and have memorabilia signed.

Shields took questions from fans and media, responding to inquiries about her journey. She shared how women can increase their equity in the sport boxing and her thoughts on navigating press.

Shields has long pushed for women’s pay parity as athletes. When asked about any structural changes that might still need to be addressed, Shields told BLACK ENTERPRISE, “I would say what needs to change for women to have equality in boxing that I’m fighting for.”

“I think that women need to take more advantage of their brand …. and know what their brand stands for,” Sheilds continued.

“I think that’s why I’m widely known because I know what my brand is and what it stands for and what I want to represent.”

Shields spoke to the assumption an attendee made, that she is underrated in the sport: “I don’t think I’m underestimated in boxing because I’m the best,” the Champ said.

“I think that people like to talk about things that’s not about boxing. I think that when it comes to my boxing, you can’t say anything bad about it.”

Shields added: “I’m undefeated, two Olympic gold medals, 19 world titles. I think people just like need to focus on the positive.”

The GWOAT also dropped gems for the youth:

“My advice to the younger generation coming up is do not change yourself to be accepted by folks who don’t like you. Do not change yourself.”

The meet and greet was a promotional prelude to Shields’ bout scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 15, live on DAZN from State Farm Arena. By bringing high-caliber athletic preparation directly to local supporters, Salita Promotions, Route 30 Promotions, and presenting sponsor Zeus Network aim to cultivate grassroots enthusiasm across the Southeast landscape. The fight night reflects a collaborative endeavor between those entities, Claressa Shields Promotions and Wynn Records.

Claressa Shields’ Return to Atlanta is Hella Historic

The upcoming card at State Farm Arena represents a monumental milestone in modern sports entertainment. Shields, the self-proclaimed “GWOAT,” is set to clash with unified WBC and WBA champion Kaye Scott in the first women’s headlining main event in the history of Atlanta’s State Farm Arena.

Shields, who holds the distinction of being an undisputed heavyweight champion, stands to join legendary hall-of-famer Roy Jones Jr. as one of the few fighters in the past 120 years to secure a world championship in a lighter division.

Simultaneously, the co-main event showcases rising 140-pound knockout artist Ernesto Mercado, who tests his undefeated record against formidable veteran Emmanuel Tagoe. Mercado enters the ring following a landmark multi-year partnership with Salita Promotions and Wynn Records, marking his debut on a global DAZN platform.

The undercard boasts Atlanta’s own Hakim Lopez, who trains and runs Granite City Boxing. Lopez goes up against Detroit’s Davelle Smith. The super middleweights will Duke it out eight rounds for the title.

Tickets for the main event on Aug. 15 at State Farm remain available through Ticketmaster.

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