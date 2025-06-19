Claressa Shields’ Next Opponent Is Set

“The girls at the higher weight classes are fighting each other,” Shields told BoxingScene. “It was so hard for me to get fights at 154 pounds, 160 pounds, and 168 pounds.

“I don’t think any of my fights at heavyweight have been hard to make, to be honest with you,” she added. “I am just fighting who will fight me. It just has to have some history on the line. I want to fight for some belts.”

With an undefeated record (16-0, 3 knockouts) and the mouth to match, Shields has already accomplished a lot but wants more. She is the undisputed heavyweight champion and is considered the best pound-for-pound female boxer. And let’s not forget that she is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and a three-division champion.

“I think a lot of these girl fighters are good, but I think I will be the one in the history books because of my longevity, the Olympic gold medals, and how I continue to fight the best,” Shields said. “I think I have one of the biggest spots in women’s sports ever.”

Daniels sports an 11-2-2 (1 KO) record. She is coming in with a seven-fight winning streak and hasn’t lost a fight since 2022.

“She is a two-time world champion, and she is coming to fight,” Shields said. “I am looking forward to being inside the ring with her and being challenged and seeing if someone could take me off my GWOAT status.”

