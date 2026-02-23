Claressa Shields Remains Undefeated, Scoring Unanimous Decision Over Franchon Crews-Dezurn

Undisputed heavyweight champion Claressa Shields stays undefeated in a very convincing unanimous decision in her home state of Michigan when she beat Franchon Crews-Dezurn at Little Caesars Arena.

According to ESPN, Shields, who has a professional boxing record of 18-0, did not lose any rounds, as the three judges scored the fight 10-9, giving Shields the 100-90 decision. Crews-Dezurn’s record fell to 10-3.

The fight, which took place Feb. 22, was a rematch of both of their professional debuts in 2016, when Shields won a four-round decision in Las Vegas. Although the two are friends, during the fight, it didn’t matter. Their friendship was restored after the match.

Claressa Shields & Franchon Crews-Dezurn didn’t just fight… they went to WAR. But the real knockout moment came AFTER the bell.

Claressa looked Franchon dead in her eyes and said, “If I ever hurt you, I’m sorry. I respect you.”

Franchon hit her back with, “I love you. You’ll… pic.twitter.com/eSW2x5ZlDp — King Roy (@RoyIsThaTruth) February 23, 2026

“I felt like I had to take my time. Franchon hits hard, and she’s tough, and you’ve got to be very tricky with her,” Shields said. “She was trying to cause the upset today and got me with some shots, but Franchon is exactly who she thinks she is — ‘The Heavy Hitting Diva’ — and that’s one of the best fights that I’ve been in at my professional career, especially at 10 rounds. It was fun. I had to watch my ass every round.”

Crews-Dezurn commented and gave the hard-hitting Shields respect after overcoming the self-described G.W.O.A.T.

“She inspires me. She came in at a time where I was dominant and shook the table up,” Crews-Dezurn said. “When I’m seeing her, I’m like, ‘OK, that’s a point I could get to, or that’s somebody who can keep fire under me,’ and it’s never a jealousy thing. I’m proud of her.”

As Shields entered the ring for the boxing match, she walked in with Lil Boosie, who performed his song, “Set It Off.”

