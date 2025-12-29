News by Mary Spiller Claressa Shields Inducted Into Michigan Sports Hall of Fame The Flint-born boxing champion will be honored for her historic amateur career as she prepares for a major title rematch in Detroit.







Claressa Shields, one of the most decorated boxers in American history, was inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame this month, an honor that arrives while she remains an active and dominant force in the sport. The ceremony was scheduled for Friday, Dec. 19, at the MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit.

The induction ceremony recognized Shields’ extraordinary amateur career, which includes two Olympic gold medals and a record that established her as a generational talent before she ever turned professional.

Tickets for the event were available on the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame website and ranged from $25 on up.

For Shields, the recognition is especially meaningful because it reflects achievements earned long before her professional success.

“To be named a Hall of Famer before I even fully stepped into my professional journey is incredible,” she said. “It’s an honor I truly appreciate.”

A native of Flint, Shields maintains deep ties to Michigan, frequently choosing to fight in Detroit rather than relocating major bouts elsewhere. She has consistently drawn large crowds to hometown arenas, building a loyal fan base in the state that helped shape her rise. “The support I get here is amazing,” she said. “I keep selling out arenas because of the love.”

While the Hall of Fame honor highlights her past accomplishments, Shields’ focus remains firmly on the future. She is currently preparing for a highly anticipated rematch against Franchón Crews-Dezurn, scheduled for Feb. 22 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

Multiple championship belts will be at stake in the bout, which Shields expects to be fiercely competitive. “This fight is going to be intense,” she said. “All the belts are on the line. It’s going to be a fire fight.”



Shields has often spoken about the motivation she draws from representing both Flint and Detroit, cities with long-standing sports traditions. “Detroit is the center of everything,” she said. “The energy here keeps me motivated.”

Being inducted into the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame while still chasing championships places Shields in rare company. She views the honor as recognition not only of her victories but of her broader influence on boxing.

“Winning a world championship is amazing,” Shields said. “But being recognized as a Hall of Famer? That hits different.”

As reported by the Detroit Free Press, the 2025 Hall of Fame class included seven inductees across multiple categories, with Shields joining fellow honorees such as Detroit Red Wings legend Chris Chelios and former Detroit Pistons star Rasheed Wallace.

RELATED CONTENT: Former ‘Lion King’ Child Star Fatally Stabbed, New Jersey Man Arrested