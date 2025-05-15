Claressa Shields Earns A BET Nomination For ‘Sportswoman Of The Year’

Claressa Shields, boxing champion and Olympic Gold Medalist, made history becoming the first female boxer nominated for Sportswoman of the Year at the 2025 BET Awards.

Shields’s groundbreaking nomination places her alongside elite athletes such as Simone Biles, Coco Gauff, Sha’Carri Richardson and A’ja Wilson in the 2025 nominee class.

Shields expressed her excitement in an Instagram post, stating, “OMG I’m the FIRST Woman boxer to Ever be Nominated for Sportswoman of the Year at the @Betawards! Thank you.”

The Olympian’s nomination gives well-deserved acknowledgement to her dominance and dedication in the world of boxing. As a two-time Olympic gold medalist and undisputed champion in multiple weight classes, her achievements have paved the way for greater visibility of women in boxing.

The 2025 BET Awards are set to celebrate their 25th anniversary June 9 at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with comedian Kevin Hart returning as host. The annual event will honor achievements across music, television, film, and sports, highlighting the best talents in Black entertainment.

A few other 2025 nominees include major artist like Kendrick Lamar. Lamar tops the nominations with ten nods, including Album of the Year for GNX, Video of the Year for “Not Like Us,” and multiple nominations for Best Collaboration and Viewer’s Choice Award.

Following Lamar, Doechii, Drake, Future, and GloRilla each received six nominations. Metro Boomin earned five nods, while SZA and The Weeknd each secured four. Artists such as Chris Brown, Tyler, the Creator, Ayra Starr, and Playboi Carti received three nominations apiece.

The ceremony will feature tributes to iconic BET programming, including a reunion of former 106 & Park hosts like A.J. Calloway, Free, and Terrence J. Performances by artists such as Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, and Mya are expected to pay homage to the show’s legacy.

