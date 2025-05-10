BET Awards’ 25th Anniversary Will Reunite ‘106 & Park’ Hosts

As the BET Awards celebrates 25 years, it is bringing back its iconic hosts from the music video show, “106 & Park.”

The network announced that on June 9, during the live ceremony, the hosts from the countdown show will all reunite on stage. Those participating include AJ Calloway, Free, Julissa Bermudez, Keshia Chanté, Rocsi Diaz, Terrence J, and Mr. “106 & Park” himself, Bow Wow.

106 & Park is making a grand return at the #BETAwards2025 🎤 Get ready for iconic hosts, throwback legends, and unforgettable moments. https://t.co/NzCcpLbg8n — BET (@BET) May 6, 2025

Along with the reunion, there will be a tribute for the show that will include performances by Bow Wow, Amerie, B2K, Jim Jones, Mya, T.I., and more.

“’106 & Park’ was more than just a music countdown show; it was the heartbeat of Black youth culture and one of the highest-rated BET programs for over a decade,” stated Scott Mills, President and CEO at BET in a written statement. “From Freestyle Friday to unforgettable live performances, it launched careers, influenced fashion, and became a platform where voices, style, and sound converged. 106 & Park both celebrated and fueled many of the most important musical and culture evolutions that occurred during its two-and-a-half-decade tenure.”

The network recently announced that Compton lyricist Kendrick Lamar has been nominated for 10 awards. The most-talked-about diss record in history has been nominated multiple times this year.

“Not Like Us” has been nominated for Video of the Year and a Viewer’s Choice Award.

Following Lamar’s 10 nominations, his real-life nemesis, Drake, is behind him again with six nominations. Including the Canadian artist, rappers GloRilla, Future, and Doechii also have six chances to win an award.

Metro Boomin has earned himself five nominations, and SZA and The Weeknd have received four nominations apiece, while Arya Starr, Chris Brown, Lil Wayne, Maverick City Music, Playboi Carti, Teddy Swims, and Tyler, the Creator each have garnered three nominations.

The main event, the BET Awards, will air live on BET, June 9 at 8 p.m. ET/PT from the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

