Fighting Champ Claressa Shields Claps Back At Boxing Reporter Who Accused Her Of Failing Drug Test







Boxing reporter Rick Glaser was slammed by famed boxer Claressa Shields on Feb. 13 after he reported she allegedly failed a PED (performance enhancing drug) test.

Glaser took to X and wrote in a post, “Claressa Shields has reportedly failed a drug test for her most recent fight, rumored to be a PED test. #Boxing.”

Shields is now threatening legal action against Glaser.

The PED test post shocked many Shields fans, as she has made history as the only fighter ever to be an undisputed champion in three different divisions in the four-belt era. ESPN currently has her set as the world’s best active female boxer.

Shields responded to Glaser’s PED allegations. She posted on X, “NICE TRY HATERS. DON’T Ever try and put no bulls*** on me. CLEAN ATHLETES WIN.’”

She added, “Yeah @RickGlaser you getting sued buddy.”

Glaser’s controversial post was also refuted by Victor Conte — founder of BALCO Laboratories and well-known sports nutritionist. Conte made a post on X on Feb. 13 that read, “IMPORTANT NOTICE TO BOXING: @ClaressaShields did not test positive for a PED after her recent fight in Michigan. Claressa had not smoked marijuana. However, the commission did a mouth swab test after the fight. There seem to be a number of issues that exist with the Michigan testing procedure. Urine is the normal sample used to test for marijuana. Most credible anti-doping entities do not consider marijuana to be a PED.”

He clarified that Shields didn’t actually test positive for PEDs but rather for a very trace amount of marijuana that likely came from second-hand arena smoke.

Conte continued to affirm, “VADA found no PEDs in Claressa’s blood and urine samples. The Nevada Commission, the UFC, and other commissions do not consider marijuana a PED. The amount found in her mouth swab was 3.4 ng/ml or parts per billion. This is an ultra-trace amount that likely would have come from second-hand smoke in the arena. Other irregularities occurred in the testing procedure. The world of boxing needs to clearly understand that Claressa is a clean boxer and always has been. More information about this rather unusual case will become available soon.”

