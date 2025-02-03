Boxer Claressa Shields First Undisputed Women’s Heavyweight Champ

Self-proclaimed “GWOAT” Claressa Shields became the first-ever women’s undisputed heavyweight champion in boxing history when she defeated Danielle Perkins by unanimous decision on Sunday, Feb. 2.

Even sweeter, Shields’ victory came at the Dort Financial Center in her hometown of Flint, Mich.

According to The Associated Press, the undefeated Shields is now 16-0 with three knockouts. It was Perkins’ first professional loss in five fights. The scores from the three judges were 100-89, 97-92, and 99-90.

Shields, a two-time Olympic gold medalist, has also won gold at super welterweight, middleweight, and super middleweight. With her recent victory, Shields has also become the only three-division undisputed champion, male or female, of the four-belt era.

CLARESSA SHIELDS BECOMES THE FIRST-EVER UNDISPUTED WOMEN’S HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION 👏 She beats Danielle Perkins by unanimous decision 😤 pic.twitter.com/JzFcj2ixZH — ESPN Ringside (@ESPNRingside) February 3, 2025

ESPN also reported that Shields, although she dominated the bout, fought with a shoulder injury that nearly postponed the fight.

“I actually think I’m going to have to have surgery on my left arm,” said Shields, who couldn’t left that arm for two or three days. “I tore my labrum last week, so the fight almost didn’t happen. I didn’t want to let Flint down, but I really couldn’t use my jab the way that I wanted to, but I did the best that I could. I iced it, I did therapy, and now I think I’m going to have a shoulder surgery.”

According to CompuBox Stats, Shields connected on 29% of her punches and 36% of her power punches during the match. Perkins connected on only 19% of the punches she threw.

Shields, ESPN reports, now holds the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO heavyweight titles. In women’s boxing, the heavyweight division is considered 175 pounds and up.

