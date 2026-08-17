BE Sports by Sidnee Michelle Claressa Shields Dropped 38 Pounds And Picked Up Middleweight Titles In TKO Win Shields and Scott became the first women's boxing match to headline an event at State Farm Arena.







Claressa Shields reclaimed two middleweight world titles with a sixth-round stoppage of Kaye Scott on Aug. 15, completing a dramatic move down from heavyweight while keeping her undefeated professional record intact, ESPN reports.

Shields defeated Scott at State Farm Arena in Atlanta to capture the WBA and WBC middleweight championships. The 31-year-old improved to 19-0 with four knockouts, while Scott, a 42-year-old Australian, fell to 5-2-1.

Shields controlled the fight with her hand speed, accuracy and body attack before increasing the pressure in the later rounds. In the sixth, Shields connected with a left hook that sent Scott backward into the ropes, prompting a count.

After the action resumed, Shields attacked again with a series of punches as Scott struggled to respond. Scott’s corner threw in the towel, ending the fight and giving Shields her second stoppage victory in nine years.

The win marked Shields’ return to the 160-pound division for the first time since she defeated Maricela Cornejo by unanimous decision in June 2023.

Getting back to middleweight required a significant physical transformation. Shields said she dropped 38 pounds during a 14-week training camp after competing at heavyweight, where she became undisputed champion.

Shields previously became undisputed champion at middleweight before moving up in weight. She has now won world championships across five weight divisions and remains the undisputed heavyweight champion.

Her Atlanta appearance also made history. Shields and Scott became the first women’s boxing match to headline an event at State Farm Arena.

With the middleweight belts back in her possession, Shields is already looking toward another major matchup.

Among the possibilities is Britain’s Lauren Price, an undefeated Olympic gold medalist and unified welterweight champion. Shields has also identified Canadian middleweight Tammara Thibeault as a potential opponent as she pursues additional championships at 160 pounds.

The victory adds another accomplishment to Shields’ professional career, which follows an amateur run that included Olympic gold medals at the 2012 London Games and 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games.

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