Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Claressa Shields Announces Free Agency After Heavyweight Championship Win Shields solidified her status as a free agent and heavyweight champion with her latest win.







Claressa Shields has announced free agency after her latest win made her the heavyweight champion.

Shields defeated Lani Daniels to secure her belt July 26 at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena. Now, Shields wants to further her legacy under a new agent. The “GWOAT” revealed that she is open for new representation as the No. 1 women heavyweight boxer in the world.

According to Sports Illustrated, the 30-year-old announced the news during her post-fight interview. She recognized how her growth in women’s boxing has led to thousands traveling to see her fight, leading her to embark on a new journey within the sport.

“I want to thank every one of my fans who purchased tickets, flights, drove here,” Shields said. “This is my dream, to have over 16,000 people here means so much.”

She will step away from Salita Promotions, her longtime agency, to see what else is on the horizon for the undefeated boxer.

“I love Salita and this is my guy,” she added. “But I want to make the biggest fights and the best fights.”

With Salita, Shields’ career has earned her over 18 major championship wins, spanning five weight classes. The current heavyweight champ can now explore all her options to get bigger gains for her value in boxing.

Shields is already one of the most notable names in boxing, even beyond the women’s realm. Her life story and rise to Olympic glory were depicted in 2024 film The Fire Inside.

As for her next steps in free agency, the two frontrunners to sign Shields include Jake Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions as well as Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season. Paul’s management team already has other undisputed world champions under its portfolio, such as Alycia Baumgardner and Savannah Marshall. Her signing with Paul could lead to even bigger fights and stages, which would also accompany bigger payouts.

However, Turki Alalshikh and Riyadh Season could offer an immense signing bonus with the Saudi’s hefty financial backing. They could also launch a historic fight between Shields and a legendary, yet currently retired, women’s boxer. Laila Ali has already hinted at a potential return if given the right fight, something that could take women’s boxing to even greater heights, especially due to her longtime beef with Shields.

