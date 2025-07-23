It’s Going Down: Claressa Shields To Defend Heavyweight Title Against Lani Daniels

The self-proclaimed G.W.O.A.T. (greatest woman of all time) Claressa Shields brings her undefeated record back to the Little Caesar Arena in Detroit, where she will take on a challenge from Lani Daniels on July 26.

According to DAZN, fans in and outside of Detroit who want to view the fight at home can tune into the main bout, along with the undercard matches, via the company’s live stream. Anyone who already has a subscription to DAZN can watch the fight, which is included in their offering. Others can subscribe to gain access. The boxing match is available in over 200 countries. More information is available on the DAZN website.

Shields makes a return to the ring after being suspended for a month after testing positive for marijuana after her last bout against Danielle Perkins in February 2025. However, after an investigation, the Michigan Unarmed Combat Commission (MUCC) removed Shields’ name from the suspension list, clearing the boxer.

The undefeated fighter will go up against Daniels, a New Zealand native with an 11-2-2 record.

The first boxing contest of the evening will start at 6 p.m., with the broadcast of the other matches starting at 8 p.m. Below are the scheduled fights for July 26.

Claressa Shields vs Lani Daniels; Heavyweight, for the undisputed title

Tony Harrison vs Edward Diaz; Middleweight

Pryce Taylor vs Robert Simms; Heavyweight

Samantha Worthington vs Victoire Piteau; Super lightweight, for the WBA interim title

Caroline Veyre vs Licia Boudersa; Featherweight

Shields, who knows how to bring attention to herself, has recently challenged Laila Ali, with whom she has been locked in a back-and-forth verbal battle, to get into the ring with her. Ali, the daughter of boxing heavyweight champion Muhammad Ali, the man who coined the term G.O.A.T. (greatest of all time), is considered the best female boxer to circle the boxing ring. She retired undefeated with a 24-0 record with 21 knockouts (she boxed from 1999-2007). Their beef stems from the braggadocios Shields claiming to be the best female boxer, although many critics have Ali holding that title.

Ali hasn’t been inside a ring since 2007, which amounts to 18 years, long before Shields, who is 30, stepped inside one. Ali is 47, and most observers feel Shields is being a bully, knowing Ali hasn’t fought in almost two decades.

After Ali stated that it would take at least $15 to $20 million to lure her back into the ring, Shields told TMZ Sports in a video that she has secured $15 million to give Ali if she agrees to step in the ring with her. Ali has yet to respond.

