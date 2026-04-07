Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Claressa Shields On Deck For 2-Fight Series Against Lauren Price The two women are currently undefeated and plan one more fight before the two meet in the ring







A bout between two undefeated fighters is in the works, as a boxing promoter says a planned two-fight “home and home” series will feature boxers Claressa Shields and Lauren Price.

According to a BBC News interview, promoter Ben Shalom said that Price, whose record stands at 10-0 after her latest bout against Stephanie Pineiro, will be in line to fight Shields in the very near future. The deal is expected to feature one fight in the United States and the other in Price’s hometown of Cardiff, Wales.

Shalom spoke to BBC Radio Wales Breakfast and told the media outlet about the tentative boxing plans for the two women: “Once in the US, and then hopefully once where we can come to either Cardiff City Stadium or Cardiff Castle and do that in June next year. She’s selling out that (Utilita) arena too fast. She needs somewhere bigger.”

Though there has been no talk of the women fighting for titles, the unblemished records of both women will be at stake.

DAZN reported that Shields was at Price’s recent fight, which Price won by unanimous decision. Shields spoke to Price and confirmed that the matches are in the works, and acknowledged that both she and Price will have another fight before they meet in the ring.

“When you are an Olympic champion, you are a special fighter,” Shields told her. “Me and you have talked online and me and you can make it happen, you did great tonight. No disrespect to you, you’ve got a little bit of time. I’ve got one more fight, and then we can fight at the end of the year.”

Shields is 18-0 with three knockouts after her last fight, which happened in February 2026 when she defeated Franchón Crews-Dezurn in a unanimous decision.

Price also wants the fight and believes it will be a “great” one.

“It makes for a great fight, but not just one fight. I said to her tonight, ‘Let’s do it, I’ll come to America, and then you come to Wales,’ and she shook on it. So hopefully we can make that happen.”