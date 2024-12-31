Claressa Shields Slams Female Boxing Community After Only 2 Champs Show Support For Biopic

Boxing champ Claressa Shields is not holding back any punches about the lack of support for the release of her biopic, The Fire Inside.

On X, Shields revealed that only two female champions vocally supported her film’s theatrical debut.

So let’s talk about it! A whole biopic about my life & my journey in boxing but only 2 female champions have said anything about it! But y’all love to call me a hater! FOh! These girls been hating on me! That’s why I shine so bright ✨ AND Still! GOD GONNA ALWAYS DO HIS BIG ONE… — Claressa Gwoat Shields (@Claressashields) December 28, 2024

“So let’s talk about it! A whole biopic about my life & my journey in boxing but only TWO female champions have said anything about it,” wrote the 29-year-old. “But y’all love to call me a hater! FOh! These girls been hating on me! That’s why I shine so bright…AND Still! GOD GONNA ALWAYS DO HIS BIG ONE FOR ME!”

Shields did not mention names, but many noted her own issues with female boxers in the past. Notably, Shields had a beef with boxing legend Laila Ali, as reported by Forbes. The two had been developing a fight for years, but a harsh exchange of words led to the opportunity fading away.

One boxer did publicly support Shields and the film, welterweight champion Mikaela Mayer.

I haven’t seen it yet but I can’t wait and I’m proud of you, always.

Still gonna whoop you when you’re ready…but I love you ❤️😈 https://t.co/g1IMfeJUen — Mikaela Mayer (@MikaelaMayer1) December 28, 2024

“I haven’t seen it yet, but I can’t wait, and I’m proud of you, always. Still gonna whoop you when you’re ready…but I love you,” wrote Mayer.

Shields cheekily responded: “Go see it! And then you’ll understand why I’m unbeatable… love you [too].”

The movie stars Ryan Destiny as the professional boxer and Oscar nominee Brian Tyree Henry. Produced by Barry Jenkins (the director of Moonlight), the feature focuses on Shields’ upbringing in Flint, Michigan, and her rise to compete in the 2012 Summer Olympics.

The film, released on Christmas Day, is a critics’ darling, with a stamp of approval from Rotten Tomatoes and a 94% rating.

RELATED CONTENT: Claressa Shields, America’s Best Kept Secret