HBCU by Kandiss Edwards Clark Atlanta And Other Atlanta HBCUs Released From Shelter-In-Place Orders The colleges briefly enacted shelter in place advisory orders on Sept. 11, following threats aimed at Clark Atlanta.







Clark Atlanta University students no longer need to shelter-in-place.

Clark Atlanta, Spelman College, Morehouse College, and Morehouse School of Medicine briefly enacted shelter in place advisory orders on Sept. 11, following threats aimed at Clark Atlanta.

The Atlanta Journal Constitution reported that Clark Atlanta issued its order just before noon after receiving unspecified threats. Officials described the move as a “precautionary measure to address a situation on campus.” The HBCU urged people to remain indoors while law enforcement checked the campus for active threats.

“We are currently addressing a situation on campus that requires a shelter-in-place notice as a precautionary measure,” Spelman officials said in a statement. “We appreciate the understanding and cooperation of the campus community. Updates will be provided as more information becomes available. Our priority is the safety of all students, faculty, and staff.”

Spelman College said that it did not receive any direct threats but the HBCU said it acted out of concern due to its shared space with Clark Atlanta. The Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College, Morehouse School of Medicine, and Spelman College make up the Atlanta University Center (AUC), all located in Southwest Atlanta. Spelman increased security at its two main entrances and asked faculty, staff, and students to shelter in place and to avoid Clark Atlanta’s campus.

By about 2 p.m., the orders and advisories had been lifted. Spelman confirmed the shelter-in-place alert was withdrawn and urged ongoing vigilance from its community. Morehouse and Morehouse School of Medicine lifted their advisories around the same time.

No physical incidents or emergencies were reported. Investigations are underway. The institutions say safety is their highest priority while law enforcement agencies continue assessing the credibility of the threats.

