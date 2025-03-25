Events by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Clark Atlanta University Hosts Black Women and Public Policy Symposium To Send Off Women’s History Month The symposium, which ends Wednesday, features several sessions ranging from Black women in the labor force to mental health wellness.







Clark Atlanta University is ending Women’s History Month with an event to spark change amongst the Black women community.

The Georgia HBCU hosted its second annual Black Women and Public Policy in the South Symposium. Taking place from March 24-26, the event brought together policymakers, game-changers, and student advocates to discuss strategies for improving the plight of Black women.

Sponsored by the W.E.B. Du Bois Southern Center for Studies in Public Policy at CAU, the symposium began with remarks from Dr. Nykia Greene-Young, the center’s Domestic Policy Coordinator, and Executive Director Dr. Joseph Jones.

The experience seeks to explain new and current policy frameworks and their impact on this demographic, connecting Black women from all professional levels across academia and generations.

Under the theme of “When and Where We Enter…Black Women Are In Power,” the symposium held several sessions on topics ranging from mental health to political organization. Moderated by Morehouse School of Medicine’s Pilar Jackson, “The Balancing Act: When, Where, and How to Recognize Black Women’s Mental Health Across Generations” explored the evolving landscape of Black women’s wellness.

The “When and Where We Work & Thrive: Black Women in Labor Round Table” also discussed the power of Black women in the labor force and policies they must monitor to ensure a progressing work environment. Other sessions centered on Black women’s leadership in grassroots organizing and creating spaces for diversity in the political realm.

The event also held sub-sessions that focused on art, from dance to spoken word, made possible through collaborations with Sister Song and featured performers. These offered a holistic experience that celebrated Black women while still understanding that the work must continue.

The event will conclude on March 26 with the Advancing Black Strategist Institute’s Black Worker Research and Strategy Presentation, followed by the ABSI Movement showcase. Its emphasis on strategic planning and upliftment of Black laborers continued throughout the 3-day conference.

Ultimately, the symposium aims to leave a message that Black Women are pivotal in shaping public policy through inclusive programming and strategies.

