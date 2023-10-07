Clayton County Commissioner Claims She Was Drugged At Recent Event In Georgia

In Georgia, Clayton County commissioner Felicia Franklin claimed she was drugged at an event in Marrow over the Sept. 30 weekend.

Franklin spoke to Channel 2 investigative reporter Mark Winne about the incident. She told the reporter that doctors who treated her believed that her behavior was consistent of someone who had been drugged with gamma-hydroxybutyrate, more commonly known as the “date rape drug” GHB.

Although she didn’t specify where the incident occurred other than it was a community event at a local sports bar, Franklin said, “I had a medical situation due to whatever happened with that drink,” according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.



She continued to explain that she was at the Morrow facility event until Emergency Medical Technicians arrived following the suspected drugging and took her to the hospital.

Franklin assured that she was working closely with the Morrow Police Department to determine who may have drugged her drink. Morrow Police Sgt. Scott Stewart said that Franklin had filed an official statement and that the investigation relies heavily on police body cam video and security camera footage from a nearby sports bar and grill that may have caught aspects of the incident on the footage.

Franklin offered her gratitude to the EMT professionals and police.

“I just wanted to say thank you to the Morrow police, and I think you said Lake City and the Morrow Fire Department and the medical team for their immediate response. That’s it, that’s all I really can say ’cause I don’t remember,” she said.



The Clayton commissioner explained that she would work with the authorities as much as possible to ensure justice is appropriately served. She also committed to continued advocacy work to improve basic safety measures at events like the one she attended in Morrow. Franklin acknowledged that incidents like hers are all too common for women but that if it can happen to someone like her, it can indeed happen to anyone.

“I know that this is something that happens all over, and as my doctor said, it happens more often than women are willing to say, so I’m going to let all law enforcement — who I respect and believe can do their job well — to complete their job,” Franklin told the outlet.

