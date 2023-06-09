Cleveland Browns Players Robbed At Gunpoint After Night At Club

The hits keep on coming for the Cleveland Browns as cornerback Greg Newsome II and defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey were robbed at gunpoint while leaving a nightclub on June 5, according PEOPLE.

PRAYERS: Cleveland #Browns cornerback Greg Newsome II was robbed at gunpoint for his vehicle, per @BrandonLittleBL of @SInow. This makes the second #Browns player to be the victim of a crime in the last two days. Demetric Felton had his car stolen on Sunday and there is a… pic.twitter.com/ciBrikjWze — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) June 6, 2023

The two players exited the club around 3:30 a.m. and made their way to Newsome’s vehicle, ESPN reported. Once there, six masked men allegedly brandished weapons and demanded that the players hand over jewelry before fleeing in Newsome’s truck. Neither men were harmed in the incident, however, it was reported that Newsome’s vehicle has yet to be recovered.

Newsome referenced the attack on Twitter saying, “it’s a cruel world we live in”, to which fans and supporters offered overwhelming positive words while expressing their gratitude that neither men were fatally wounded in the robbery.

It’s a cruel world we live in🙏🏽 — Greg Newsome II (@gnewsii) June 6, 2023

Brown’s coach Kevin Stefanskispoke to media ahead of the team’s training camp, expressing similar sentiments. “I’m glad our guys are OK. … We want everybody to be safe and we want to get violent people off of our streets,” he said. Declining to comment further, Stefanski added that he had spoken to police following the incident. It’s unclear whether this is an isolated attack as Browns backup running back Demetric Fulton also had his vehicle stolen earlier this week, according to ESPN.

The Browns are hoping to recover from a less than stellar 2022-23 season which began with their star quarterback Deshaun Watson serving an 11-game suspension for allegedly engaging in sexual misconduct with over two dozen women while receiving massages. The team finished last in the AFC North division in a season that many thought would be highly successful.