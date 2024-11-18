Clifton R. Wharton Jr., First Black President At Michigan State University, Dies At 98

Clifton R. Wharton Jr., the first Black President at Michigan State University, has died at age 98.

Born in Boston in 1970, Wharton Jr. believed in the transformative power of education. He obtained multiple degrees, from his Bachelor’s at Harvard University to his Ph.D at the University of Chicago. He broke barriers to the school’s diversity when appointed president in 1970, as detailed on its website.

Wharton Jr. was an influential figure within MSU’s community. During his tenure, he sustained the academic quality and rigor of students’ studies, while granting more accessibility to education for those of disadvantaged backgrounds. He also oversaw an increase in Rhodes Scholars and the opening of two more colleges at MSU.

Moreover, the school’s first capital campaign, sparked under his leadership, led to the creation of MSU’s first and the state’s largest performing arts center. In 1982, the MSU board of trustees named the center to honor Wharton Jr. and his wife, arts advocate Dolores, for their profound impact on the educational community.

His commitment to ensuring financial challenges did not thwart one’s academic progress, and eliminating discrimination on campus, is integral to his legacy. After his time leading MSU, Wharton Jr. went on to accomplish more firsts in education. He became the first Black Chancellor of the State University of New York System.

His career expanded to other fields, including philanthropy and politics. He became chair of the Rockefeller Foundation in 1982. During the Clinton Administration, Wharton Jr. served as Deputy Secretary of State. However, his focus on education advancements remained throughout his professional ventures. In 1994, he received the American Council on Education Distinguished Service Award for Lifetime Achievement.

Wharton Jr. died in his home in Manhattan, New York, on Nov. 16, following a battle with cancer. MSU remembers its historic President for his ability to shape their educational landscape and image for generations to come.

“But, so fittingly for a leader in higher education, his focus on developing people might be said to be his most outstanding legacy,” shared MSU’s current President, Kevin Guskiewicz, and the Board of Trustees in a statement. “He declared at the outset that, ‘What is frequently required is not a pronouncement of leadership but rather encouragement of the individuals within the institution.’ There are many who will attest to the impact of his focus on people, one of the many reasons he will long live in the hearts of Spartans.”

The Wharton Family has established a Legacy Fund to ensure support and upkeep of the performing arts center.

