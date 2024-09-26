by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Michigan State Football Player Named Legal Guardian Of Siblings After Mother Dies Of Cancer Armorion Smith is pursuing his education while playing football and taking care of his five brothers and sisters







A Michigan State football player experienced a tragedy when his mother died a month ago. With no father around, Armorion Smith is now responsible for the five brothers and sisters who were left behind after their mother died of breast cancer.

According to The Associated Press, Smith, who is a 21-year-old defensive back at Michigan State, has become the legal guardian of his four siblings after the death of their mother. Besides playing football at school, he also studies criminal justice while caring for his younger siblings.

He previously went to the University of Cincinnati to play football for two years until his mother, Gala Gilliam, was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. After learning the news, he transferred to Michigan State to be closer to her during her last days. She died at the age of 41 on Aug. 19. Smith was declared the legal guardian of his brothers and sisters on Sept. 11.

His siblings are 19, 16, 15, 11, and 2. His 19-year-old sister, Aleion, carries a lot of weight when he is in school.

“Me and my sister got to work together to keep this all afloat,” Smith said. “While I’m in college sports, she’s got to be able to take care of everything that I can’t do, like pick up where I left off, while I’m taking care of business.”

The family gets by financially through several NIL (name, image, and likeness) deals the student-athlete has. A GoFundMe helped raise more than $60,000, and Michigan State has helped them through a student assistance fund. Two fundraisers were hosted at a local McDonald’s in Lansing and an IHOP in Livonia. Former Michigan State football players Jason Strayhorn and Sedrick Irvin set up those and promoted them on their “This is Sparta MSU” podcast.

Smith also has family and friends helping, and he appreciates the support from Michigan State.

“Me and my family are very happy, very appreciative, and grateful,” he said. “There’s a lot of love Spartan Nation has shown us these past few months. It’s been a rough time, but to be able to take some of the stress off of my shoulders and show me a lot of love is a blessing and has warmed my heart.”

