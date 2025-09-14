Clipse Say ‘So Be It,’ Become First Rappers To Perform At The Vatican

Clipse, the rap duo consisting of Pusha T and Malice, are now the first-ever rappers to perform at the Vatican for the Grace for the World concert.

The Hip-Hop group performed alongside John Legend for the Sept. 13 event. With the “Ordinary People” singer, the two performed a live rendition of their track “The Birds Don’t Sing” at St. Peter’s Square.

Pusha T announced the group’s anticipated appearance at the event, sharing his own disbelief at the once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

This is really happening, literally driving to the airport now because this is really happening…🙏🏿 https://t.co/Rb9iwY2Fpd — King Push (@PUSHA_T) September 12, 2025

“This is really happening, literally driving to the airport now because this is really happening…” shared the Clipse rapper posted X.

Co-directed by Pharrell Williams, the global music event aimed to promote peace and equality among the world. Not only did guests at Vatican City get to witness the free show, but listeners across the world could livestream the event.

“This is a rare cultural moment where the world stops and collectively tunes in,” Pharrell said ahead of the event, according to Complex. “It is a message of unity and grace for all of humanity.”

Additional performers included Jennifer Hudson, Karol G, and Maestro Andrea Bocelli, who also echoed Pharrell’s statements on the purpose of this unifying concert. Clipse’s appearance garnered immense praise from fans and attendees alike.

The duo’s performance was particularly celebrated by comedian Bill Burr. The comic remarked on the occasion on his Monday Morning podcast.

“Dude, it was fucking unbelievable, the show they put on,” Burr said. “Kendrick Lamar came out and did a surprise guest star thing, came out and did a whole song. I thought the fucking roof was gonna blow off this place. I’m not gonna lie to you.”

Clipse is continuing its monumental year of releasing their fourth studio album, “Let God Sort Em Out,” in July. While marking a significant pit stop at the Vatican, the two have also hit the road with their accompanying tour.

RELATED CONTENT: Henry Louis Gates Jr. Presents Pope Leo XIV With Family Tree Tracing His Black Ancestry