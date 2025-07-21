Celebrity News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Content Creator Reveals Clipse Allowing Revenue Sharing In Reaction Videos Victor Baez said the hip-hop brothers are allowing him to make money from his content reacting to the duo's latest album release, 'Let God Sort Em Out.'







Content creator Victor Baez said hip-hop duo Clipse had allowed him to monetize his content, a reaction to the duo’s latest album, Let God Sort Em Out.

According to HotNewHipHop, Baez, who identifies as a YouTuber, podcaster, journalist, and comedian, posted the news on social media.

As a content creator, Baez, along with many other creators, produces reaction videos that respond to artists, celebrities, and internet video clips on their platform. As Clipse is returning as a duo (although No Malice and Pusha T are brothers), after not recording an album together since 2009, many people were excited to give their reactions to the latest album.

Baez posted a screenshot revealing that the brothers did not strike (meaning they did not place a restriction on their content being used in Baez’s reaction video), nor did they review it; in fact, they are sharing revenue with him. In many cases, recording artists, CEOs, and other content creators do not allow other creators to monetize reaction videos or content that references or utilizes their intellectual property.

In the X post, he showed examples of artists (Travis Scott and Justin Bieber) blocking his ability to make money via reaction clips. He stated that the Virginia-bred duo were the only recording artists who had recently released projects to “not demonetize” him and prevent him from making money through the reaction videos.

Clipse looking out for the reaction community, the only album this weekend to not demonetize me, theyre actually sharing revenue pic.twitter.com/aPBeYM1hsq — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) July 14, 2025

Since reaction videos are a great way for creators to go viral and make a lot of money, many people, including artists, celebrities, and regular folks who may have gone viral for any number of reasons, have been stopping creators from generating revenue based on what they may deem to be their creation.

Often, when it comes to recording artists, it’s typically the labels that prevent the monetization of reaction videos.

