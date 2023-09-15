Rival Coach Takes Shots At Deion Sanders; He Fires Back

The rivalry between Colorado State and University of Colorado Boulder has intensified. Colorado State Rams coach Jay Norvell seemingly took a shot at Deion Sanders, who coaches the CU Buffaloes, in the lead-up to their showdown game on Sept. 16.

According to Sports Illustrated, on his weekly radio show, Norvell explained a comment he made about Sanders.

“I sat down with ESPN today,” Norvell stated. “I don’t care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, I took my hat off and I took my glasses off. I said when I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat off and my glasses off. That’s what my mother taught me.”

That comment was about Sanders, who is known to wear his sunglasses and baseball cap during the games.

MORE SHOTS AT COACH PRIME: Colorado State Head Coach Jay Norvell Takes SHOTS at Deion Sanders and Colorado “When I talk to grownups, I take my hat and glasses off, that’s what my mother taught me” #CUBuffs pic.twitter.com/IWFWkVKqsS — Ice Cold Sports w/ Tommy Gahan (@IceColdSprts) September 14, 2023

This is coming from a man whose team is a 23.5-point underdo,g and they will be playing in Colorado’s home stadium at Folsom Field. The Buffs were 1-11 last season, yet are already undefeated after two games, beating two ranked teams in the process. Colorado State has yet to win a game in this young season.

As anticipated, Sanders responded to what his opposing coach said.

Sanders, or Coach Prime as he is widely known, had much to say.

“I’m minding my own business watching some film, trying to get ready, trying to get out here and be the best coach I can be and I look up and I read some bulljunk that they said about us,” Sanders expressed to his team during practice. “Why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about nobody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off, and do our jobs on Saturday, but when they give us ammunition, they done messed around and made it what?”

Sanders said Norvell “made it personal.”

“It was just gonna be a good game, but they done messed around and made it PERSONAL” 😳 “Why would you talk about us, when we don’t talk about nobody” Deion Sanders responds to comments made from Coach Norvell and things are getting heated 👀 pic.twitter.com/U9Em4bPiJ5 — College Transfer Portal (@CollegeFBPortal) September 14, 2023

Now that the spark has been started, the Buffs, currently ranked No.18 in the country, may look to make another example of their cross-state rivals when they meet the Rams on Sept. 16 at 10 p.m. The game can be seen on ESPN.

