Deion Sanders Leads Colorado Buffaloes In First Win

Coach Deion Sanders was hired to take over the University of Colorado Boulder Colorado Buffaloes football team before the start of this season. People questioned whether he could take a team with a 1-12 record in 2022 and make them contenders. That question may have already been answered after the team’s first game of the season matched last season’s win total.

According to The Associated Press, the impact of Coach Prime was felt immediately as the Buffaloes scored an upset win over a top 20-seeded team in the first game of the young season. In Sanders’ first game as an FBS (The NCAA Division I Football Bowl Subdivision) coach, he emerged victorious. He previously coached at an HBCU, Jackson State University, leading them to two conference championships.

His son, Shedeur Sanders, has already broken a school record, throwing for 510 yards with four touchdowns. The last was the game-winner, a 46-yard catch-and-run by freshman Dylan Edwards with 4:25 left. With a defensive stop, the Buffaloes were able to pull off an upset over the 17th-ranked Texas Christian University, who was last year’s national runner-up. The final score was 45-42.

“A lot of you didn’t believe in us,” Shedeur stated.

“It’s crazy because you just got to understand our coach, Coach Prime, my dad, everywhere he went, he was a winner. Every game, every opportunity, he took advantage of.”

The oddsmakers had the Buffloes as a three-touchdown underdog, and they won by three points. Impressive for a major college football coach debut.

“I’ve been talking about it and talking about it and you didn’t believe me,” Coach Prime said.

The team received praise from their opponent’s coach, Sonny Dykes.

“They showed up. They were more ready to play than we were, think more excited to play, think they played harder,” Dykes said. “It seemed like they had more determination down the stretch than we did. So again, that’s a real credit to them. I think their coaching staff, they really did a good job getting them ready to play.”

With this starting victory, the season already shapes up to be better than last season. The next game will be played in front of the home crowd this Saturday as the Buffaloes go up against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, who lost their first game this weekend.

