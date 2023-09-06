Deion Sanders Has Unique Leadership Labels For Buffaloes Team

Deion Sanders has always done things his own way,, even now as a college football coach.

On the debut weekend of the Colorado Buffaloes football season, a marker was seen on some of the players’ uniforms. Instead of the typical “C” for the captain of the team, jerseys were spotted with an “L” or “D” insignia.

According to Sports Illustrated, Sanders does not appoint the traditional role of captain on his football team. Instead, he uses the letter “L” for leader and “D” for “dawg.”

His son and starting quarterback, Shedeur Sanders, as well as defensive lineman Shane Cokes had the “L” on their jerseys. Cornerback and wide receiver Travis Huntkicker and kicker Jace Feely wore the “D” patch on their uniform.

While appearing on FS1’s Undisputed on Monday, Sept. 4, the Hall of Fame player told co-hosts Skip Bayless and Michael Irvin the reason for the labels. “I don’t believe in captains,” Sanders said.

Whatever coaching techniques Sanders is doing, so far it’s working.

Shedeur, who could follow in his father’s footsteps and make it to the NFL, continued his spectacular collegiate career in his debut game for Colorado, throwing for a school-record 510 yards in the Buffaloes’ 45-42 upset win over Texas Christian University on Saturday.

Hunter also had a breakout game with a team-high 11 receptions for 119 yards. On the defensive end, he caught a diving interception in the second half.

“Coach Prime” had high praise for Hunter’s game.

“He loves the game,” Sanders said. “He does not tire of loving the game and wanting to be in the game and studying the game and all the intricate details of the game. He and Shedeur can just look at each other and know what to do.”

Both players will have another chance to prove that theory Saturday when the Buffaloes play their first home game of the season against the University of Nebraska.

RELATED CONTENT: Deion Sanders Leads Colorado Buffaloes In Upset Win Against Texas Christian University