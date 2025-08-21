Arts and Culture by Kandiss Edwards Cobb Landmarks Honors Nellie Mae Rowe’s Artistry With New ‘Pocket Park’ Cobb Landmarks & Historical Society has secured funding to develop a “pocket park” on the former site of folk artist Nellie Mae Rowe’s home.







Pocket Park will include exhibit panels developed in collaboration with Kennesaw State University’s Department of Museums, Archives, and Rare Books. Rowe’s story will be cemented where she lived and created. A park bench made from scrap steel and recycled materials will pay tribute to Rowe’s inventive creations made from items of everyday use.

The organization aims to preserve and celebrate her creative spirit and legacy.

Nellie Mae Rowe was born in Fayette County in 1900. Rowe was a self-taught artist who transformed her modest Vinings home into a vibrant, lived-in art installation. The home was filled with bold paintings, sculptures, and whimsical items made from everyday materials. Thousands visited the property over the years.

“This pocket park is a meaningful way to honor her spirit and share her story,” said Trevor Beemon to Atlanta News First. “By creating a beautiful, accessible space in her home’s former location, we are ensuring that her legacy endures for future generations.”

Support for the project comes from the Vinings Village Homeowners Association, state Rep. Sheila Jones, Rowe’s family members, and other Georgia institutions. Rowe’s vibrant art has long outgrown the small home where it originated. Her work has been celebrated in major institutions across the country. The High Museum of Art in Atlanta featured the creations of Rowe with dedicated exhibitions, highlighting her life and legacy. For many, seeing Rowe’s bold use of color, everyday materials, and imagination in a museum setting is a reminder of how her vision transcended barriers. Born the child of enslaved parents, Rowe began life embracing harsh societal norms.

“I wanted to be an artist, but I had to go into the field,” Rowe reportedly said. “I didn’t have a chance to be what I wanted.”

Eventually, she was able to live in her own “playhouse,” create and embrace her lifelong dream.

