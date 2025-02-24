Coca-Cola Stands On DEI, Stating It’s ‘Good For Our Business’

The Coca-Cola Company announced they are keeping diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) initiatives alive, saying it’s “good for our business,” while its rival, PepsiCo, dumps it, Business Insider reports.

An annual report confirms the beverage giant’s commitment to keeping an inclusive workplace while highlighting the harm that anti-DEI policies can do.

“Our diverse, high-performing global employee base helps drive a culture of inclusion, innovation, and growth,” the report read.

“We aspire to develop a global workforce with diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds that reflect the broad range of consumers and markets we serve around the world.”

Coca-Cola admitted that a lack of DEI policies would make the company “unable to attract or retain specialized talent or top talent with diverse perspectives, experiences, and backgrounds.”

While staying committed to “providing access to equal opportunities,” the company outlined how such efforts are “critical” to its overall growth and success—unlike other Fortune 500 companies that are dialing back on DEI efforts.

In early February 2025, Coke’s rival, PepsiCo, eliminated some policies surrounding inclusivity and eliminated workforce demographics from a report that removed verbiage regarding having a “culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion is a competitive advantage.” The dial-back was a direct effect of President Donald Trump’s attack on DEI initiatives on the federal level, signing an executive order just hours after being sworn in claiming the order was “ending illegal discrimination and restoring merit-based opportunity.”

PepsiCo’s announcement caught the attention of anti-DEI conservative activist Robby Starbuck, who praised the company while criticizing Coke. According to FOX 5 Atlanta, Starbuck took to X to claim the beverage company “should be very nervous about continuing with their woke policies.” However, Coca-Cola and its leadership members appear unfazed by such threats. Chief Financial Officer John Murphy said the company is “focused on having the best talent around the world.”

The Atlanta-based company has heightened its ambitious DEI goals by identifying ways it will carry on. By 2030, Coke plans to have women in 50% of senior leadership roles and guarantee both racial and ethnic representation remain high at all levels of its workforce within the United States. Unlike other companies, Coke has continued to support diverse efforts of different groups regardless of legislation passed down from Washington D.C. Coke joined in on the celebration of Black women by sponsoring the 2024 Essence Fest in New Orleans and during Black History Month 2025, the company uplifted rising Black golf stars from HBCUs at the United Golfers Association (UGA) Invitational in Florida.

PepsiCo, headquartered in Purchase, New York, reevaluated DEI initiatives amid this ever-changing political climate. While stakeholders in both companies have an increased say in the company’s social responsibility, such decisions could influence its reputation and market position in the future.



