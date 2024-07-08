Black Women Celebrated At Essence Fest With Continued Support From Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola continues to uplift Black women as the presenting sponsor of the Essence Festival of Culture (EFOC). The iconic beverage brand commemorated the occasion with a specialty bottle and nonprofit donations.

Since 1995, Coca-Cola has helped power Essence Fest. Complete with immersive panels, engagements, and performances, the festival connects Black women and men nationwide to celebrate the culture. For EFOC’s 30th year, Coca-Cola also released a special edition bottle to highlight the remarkable anniversary.

According to the beverage giant, because of its long-standing relationship with Essence, Coca-Cola remains committed to amplifying the voices of Black women. Charece Williams Gee, a vice president at the company, shared in a press statement, “The Coca-Cola Company looks forward to ESSENCE Festival of Culture each year as a celebratory moment to uplift and empower The Black Woman, the CEO of Her community,” shared Williams Gee. Our sponsorship of ESSENCE Festival of Culture allows us to support and celebrate Her profound impact and cultural contributions while fostering a sense of community through thought-provoking conversations, memorable experiences, make-you-dance entertainment, and ongoing empowerment.”

Coca-Cola hosted dialogues and movement sessions within its main booth throughout the four-day event. At its eponymous stage, the brand and Essence introduced the cast of their joint online series, “If Not For My Girls,” to audience members. The cast spoke on the show’s themes of friendship and solidarity among Black women ahead of its sixth season.

Moreover, the company gave back to the New Orleans community by donating up to $30,000 to Vincent’s Vault Food Pantry. The nonprofit combats food insecurity, particularly for HBCU students at the Xavier University of Louisiana.

The charity was highlighted at the Coca-Cola Kickback Kitchen, where cooking demonstrations were on full display for guests. Also, in true fashion, Coca-Cola provided the refreshments with Smartwater and Simply hydration stations.

According to Coca-Cola, it aims to promote diversity, creativity, and Black excellence through its ongoing support of Essence Fest.

