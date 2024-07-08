Women by Stacy Jackson 4 Black Women Honored At National Urban League’s 5th ‘Women In Harmony’ Luncheon Black female trailblazers were honored at the 2024 Women In Harmony luncheon.









The National Urban League celebrated the achievements of four influential Black women at their Women in Harmony luncheon during the Essence Festival of Culture. This event, now in its fifth year, honored Faith Jenkins, Tracey Edmonds, Bevy Smith, and Lisa Price for their significant contributions to the community. According to The Associated Press, Rhonda Spears Bell, NUL’s chief marketing officer, emphasized the importance of creating “an experience for Black women across the globe.” She noted that the Essence Festival provides “the perfect backdrop” for this celebration, calling it “the mecca for Black women.”

The Women in Harmony luncheon showcased diverse perspectives from the honorees. NUL posted significant moments from the women during the event on its Instagram page. Smith inspired attendees with a message about self-acceptance and belonging.

“I belong here in these rooms…,” she affirmed, crediting her mother for instilling confidence in her as a curvy, dark-skinned woman. Price, the founder of Carol’s Daughter, encouraged support for local Louisiana businesses.

She reminisced about her journey from a small booth owner to a major sponsor at the Essence Festival.

“I walk the marketplace every year…because I was once them…,” Price shared.

Jenkins spoke about the power of women supporting each other.

“…Women harmony means that we’re all doing something individually, but also collectively…,” she explained on the magenta carpet. Edmonds echoed this sentiment, describing the event as a celebration of sisterhood and mutual empowerment.

Marc H. Morial, National Urban League president, highlighted the importance of showcasing Black women’s accomplishments across various fields. The Women in Harmony luncheon aimed to embrace diversity within the Black female community, spanning different ages, professions, and backgrounds. Bell elaborated on the event’s title, stating it represents unity, power, and purpose.

“Women are really at the bedrock of everything that we do…,” she said, emphasizing the strength found in collective action.