Fans Came to Ice-T and Coco’s Defense After Criticism For Pushing Their 6-Year-Old Daughter in a Stroller

This week, a little stir was made when hip-hop legend and actor Ice-T and his wife, Coco, were seen pushing their six-year-old daughter, Chanel, in a stroller.

A Twitter photo shows Ice-T and Coco posing for a photo as Chanel, seemingly bored and tired, sits in her stroller.

A stroll through the @atlantisbahamas shops…

Chanel is so over it unless there’s something cool to see.. Her face transitions instantly pic.twitter.com/yE7Prp4jmN — Coco (@cocosworld) May 22, 2022

After posting the photo, social media started going in because Chanel is six years old and should have outgrown the stroller. But she definitely had her defenders.

Insider spoke to a board-certified pediatrician, Gina Posner, who stated that it’s quite alright to push a 6-year-old in a stroller, and it can also benefit the parents.

“Sanity-wise for parents, kids can get cranky after a long day at an amusement park or somewhere else, so sometimes it is nice to have them in a stroller, so they do not get cranky or complain about walking so much,” she said.

Many Twitter users agreed with Posner!

Ummm why does anyone care if the baby is in a stroller? Small kids get tired! Stroller, wagon whatever kids need rides when they are young. — RainCAdams (@RainCAdams) May 24, 2022

It’s better than carrying a tired six year old around the mall. Great job for thinking in advance and bringing a stroller to avoid back pain after a long day. — Shawn Combs (@ShawnCo32874099) May 24, 2022

I push my 6 year old in a jogger all the time! Let the kid rest, and parents enjoy something they wouldn’t be able to forcing a tired kid to walk all over. ♥️ — Jessica 🌱 (@tendwithjess) May 24, 2022

No one says anything when people put dogs in a stroller! Let her be! — Nicole Pierre (@Pnicole2681) May 24, 2022

I be darned if I’m walking my granddaughter around on foot through a mall for hours at a time. And if she was much older and needed to be carted around in a stroller, so what! I believe you’re a great mom. — Robin L. Jackson (@RobinLJackson1) May 24, 2022

I always brought a stroller for my older kids at Bush Gardens for all of our stuff. I just pretended like the little one was somewhere else.

I could leave our towels, bathing suits , and whatever other 100 pounds of stuff I thought I needed as a mom. And the kids could ride. — Littlewulff 💙🌈🌊 (@littlewulff2) May 24, 2022

I see NOTHING wrong. If my little Angel was 6-7 or 8 & was tired I push her around as well as would most who are commenting but don’t have kids. She looks “over it” and the stroller fits. Chit it’s the same as big lazy asses being pushed around at airports, elderly & sick omitted — Miguel A Nunez Jr (@MiguelANunezJr) May 24, 2022

Ice T is 64 years old and has a little girl. Let him enjoy his time for those who can’t have kids anymore. Who cares if the kids in a stroller. Hell that stroller probably cost more than most of our cars. I’m happy for him! — Investing for the kids (@InvestingKids) May 24, 2022