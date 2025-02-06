Sports by Jeroslyn JoVonn Coco Gauff Donates $100K To UNCF To Help Fund Scholarships For HBCU Students Playing Tennis Coco Gauff is continuing her family's HBCU legacy by investing in scholarships for students competing in sports at Historically Black Colleges and Universities.







Coco Gauff is investing in the tennis careers of students playing competitively for historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs).

The United Negro College Fund (UNCF) announced the Coco Gauff Scholarship Program on Feb. 4, The Associated Press reported. The scholarship comes after the Grand Slam champion contributed $100,000 to UNCF to fund scholarships for students competing in tennis at historically Black colleges and universities.

Gauff shared her inspiration in making the donation as a way of honoring her family’s HBCU legacy and paying it forward to the next generation of Black athletes.

“My family has a deep-rooted history with HBCUs, going all the way back to my great-great-grandfather. From aunts and uncles to cousins, HBCUs have played a huge role in shaping who we are,” Gauff said in a statement.

“Supporting UNCF in creating opportunities for student-athletes in tennis means a lot to me. As a young Black athlete, I understand how impactful it is to see people who look like me thriving in both sports and education.”

The 20-year-old Florida native claimed the 2023 U.S. Open singles championship and the 2024 French Open women’s doubles title. She currently holds the No. 3 spot in the WTA rankings.

“Her commitment not only showcases her dedication to education and athletics but also inspires the next generation of student-athletes to pursue their dreams,” said Maurice Jenkins Jr., UNCF’s executive vice president and chief development officer.

“This gift reinforces the importance of supporting our young leaders and ensuring they have the resources necessary to succeed both on and off the court.”

Gauff has been actively supporting other women in sports. She recently attended an Unrivaled game after joining Giannis Antetokounmpo, Michael Phelps, and celebrities Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis in backing the league, which made its debut last month.

“Basketball is one of my favorite sports, and the chance to support a league that’s redefining the game is exciting,” Gauff said in a statement.

She followed up with a humorous tweet, joking that her investment was a way to honor her dad’s dream of her playing basketball.

My dad always wanted me to follow in his footsteps and play basketball. Haha sorry dad but this is as close as it will get 🤣. In all seriousness, I’m incredibly my grateful to get the opportunity to uplift women’s sports and I am super excited to join the @Unrivaledwbb family! I… https://t.co/7y2RkNrSs2 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) January 7, 2025

“My dad always wanted me to follow in his footsteps and play basketball,” Gauff tweeted. “Haha sorry dad but this is as close as it will get 🤣.”

