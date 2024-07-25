Women by Stacy Jackson Coco Gauff Becomes First U.S. Tennis Player Selected As Flag Bearer For Olympics Opening Ceremony Gauff joins LeBron James as a Team USA flag bearer to lead the American delegation along the Seine River for the Olympic's opening ceremony.









Tennis star Coco Gauff is headed to make history again as Team USA’s female flag bearer during the Olympic Games Paris 2024 Opening Ceremony, an appointment that will make her the first U.S. tennis player to receive the honor.

Gauff will join Olympian LeBron James, who BLACK ENTERPRISE previously mentioned was elected as a flag bearer earlier this week. The two will lead the American delegation along the Seine River on July 26. The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC) announced in a press release that the Team USA Athletes’ Commission decided on the selections for the role according to a vote by fellow Team USA athletes.

Opening Ceremony Flag Bearer @CocoGauff. 🇺🇸



The moment Coco got the news from her teammate @chris_eubanks96… 🫢#ParisOlympics pic.twitter.com/yjIWPjm6J1 — Team USA (@TeamUSA) July 24, 2024

“I never thought in a million years I would have the honor of carrying the American flag for Team USA in the Opening Ceremony,” Gauff said. “I could not be more proud to lead my teammates with LeBron as we showcase our dedication and passion on the biggest stage there is – at a moment where we can bring athletes and fans together from around the world.”

Gauff was nominated by her fellow teammate, Chris Eubanks. USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland commended Gauff’s selection, stating, “To be nominated by your teammates for this honor speaks volumes about the way in which Coco approaches her sport and her role as a member of Team USA.” The reigning US Open women’s singles champion took to X to thank those who voted for her. Fans are ecstatic she has been given the honor. One X user commended Gauff for being a role model. “Can’t wait to show my daughter you holding the flag, she got into tennis last year at age 5 and likes it,” the user wrote. “I can show her where she can get to if she continues to put in the work.” Another described the Delray Beach, Florida native as an “incredible Role model & brilliant young athlete.”

I just want to say thank you to my fellow team usa olympians/athletes for voting and choosing me for this incredible honor to be the flag bearer for the opening ceremony ❤️. Thank you so much. I am incredibly honored. 🥹🇺🇸 — Coco Gauff (@CocoGauff) July 24, 2024

USOPC confirmed that over 350 of the 592 U.S. Olympic Team members are expected to participate in the opening ceremony on Friday. The event, which will be hosted as the official commencement of the Olympic Games, is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. local time in Paris (1:30 p.m. EDT). Tennis matches for Gauff will commence on July 27 at Roland Garros, where she is scheduled to compete in both singles and doubles matches with Jessica Pegula as her partner.

Catch the live broadcast via NBC.