LeBron James To Be Team USA Flag Bearer At Olympics’ Opening Ceremony

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a written statement. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians, and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.”
Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry nominated James on behalf of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team.
“We are thrilled to announce LeBron James as one of two flag bearers who will lead Team USA in the Opening Ceremony and officially open the Paris 2024 Games,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor—and a testament to LeBron’s passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport. We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers lead our athletes who are about to embark on a remarkable journey together.”