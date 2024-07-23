LeBron James To Be Team USA Flag Bearer At Olympics’ Opening Ceremony

As the NBA career of LeBron James winds down, the honors have not. The future Hall of Famer will serve as one of Team USA’s flag-bearers at the opening ceremony of the upcoming Summer Olympics in Paris.

According to an announcement by the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee, James, who is making his fourth appearance as an Olympian, was selected by fellow Team USA athletes to carry the flag for the July 26 ceremony. He is the third basketball player, and first male, to receive this honor. Dawn Staley was the first female basketball player in 2004 and Sue Bird carried the American flag in 2020.

Fit to lead 👑 The moment LeBron James found out he will be the first 🇺🇸 #USABMNT athlete to serve as a @TeamUSA Flag Bearer. pic.twitter.com/kEWK45BBQH — USA Basketball (@usabasketball) July 22, 2024

“It’s an incredible honor to represent the United States on this global stage, especially in a moment that can bring the whole world together,” James said in a written statement. “For a kid from Akron, this responsibility means everything to not only myself but to my family, all the kids in my hometown, my teammates, fellow Olympians, and so many people across the country with big aspirations. Sports have the power to bring us all together, and I’m proud to be a part of this important moment.” Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry nominated James on behalf of the 2024 USA Basketball Men’s National Team. “We are thrilled to announce LeBron James as one of two flag bearers who will lead Team USA in the Opening Ceremony and officially open the Paris 2024 Games,” said USOPC CEO Sarah Hirshland. “Being selected by your teammates to carry the flag is a tremendous honor—and a testament to LeBron’s passion for Team USA and his dedication to his sport. We will watch with great pride as the flag bearers lead our athletes who are about to embark on a remarkable journey together.”

The opening ceremony will take place July 26, 1:30 p.m. Eastern, along the Seine River. It will air live on NBC.

