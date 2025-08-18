Sports by Nahlah Abdur-Rahman Coco Gauff Debuts New Collab With Naked Smoothies Before U.S. Open Return Fans in New York can also head to Coco's Corner Store to try the tennis champ's new flavor.







Ahead of her return for another championship run at the U.S. Open, Coco Gauff is preparing with a new protein drink by Naked Smoothies.

The No. 2-ranked women’s tennis player is the newest ambassador for the beverage brand. Now reigning as the “Chief Smoothie Officer,” Gauff has announced her own Protein Pineapple Orange Smoothie. Befitting the athlete, it comes with 20 grams of plant-based protein.

The drink also provides electrolytes from coconut water as well as essential B12 and B6 vitamins to help champions like her stay energized. The two parties hinted at the flavor reveal before debuting the bottle on Instagram on Aug. 18.

“Fruit has always been my go-to snack on and off the court. Creating my first smoothie as Naked’s Chief Smoothie Officer was such a fun, rewarding process,” said Gauff in a news release. “It’s packed with flavors I love and a variety of benefits, so I don’t have to sacrifice taste when choosing my snack. I’m really excited for people to try it.”

In further celebration, the 21-year-old will open “Coco’s Corner Store” during the U.S. Open Fan Week in New York City. Taking place Aug. 21 through 22, the pop-up experience will allow Coco fans and tennis lovers in the area to sample her signature drink at the bodega-inspired space. For those across the nation, shoppers can find the hidden special edition bottles at Albertson’s and other national retailers beginning Aug. 18.

Gauff has her eyes on a third U.S. Open singles title once the competition starts Aug. 24. Gauff is already off to a tremendous start in this year’s season, recently securing the trophy for the 2025 French Open. Her partnership with Naked hopes to capitalize on this momentum as she reaches new peaks in her tennis career.

“Coco Gauff is not just a powerhouse on the court; she’s proving herself to be a taste icon in every sense, especially as our Chief Smoothie Officer,” said Tina Lambert, chief marketing officer at Tropicana Brands Group. “Coco’s signature smoothie captures her essence and reflects the direction Naked is headed, delivering nutrient-dense, convenient, satisfying snacks. We’re proud to be building Naked’s next chapter with an incredible partner like Coco.”

Fans can also engage virtually with a digital version of the bodega on Snapchat. They can also enter a contest to win a free smoothie and a trip to the 2026 U.S. Tennis Major in New York, with more information available on its official collaboration website.

