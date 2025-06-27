Business by Mitti Hicks UPS Partnering With Coco Gauff, Emma Grede To Coach Small Businesses The partnership is a part of the "UPS Unlocking Potential" campaign. It comes as uncertainty takes center stage for small business owners, according to a new study.







UPS is partnering with tennis great Coco Gauff to match three small and medium-sized businesses with their coach, Emma Grede, founding partner of SKIMS and co-founder and CEO of Good American. The partnership is a part of the “UPS Unlocking Potential” campaign. It comes as uncertainty takes center stage for small business owners.

According to the National Small Business Association, nearly two-thirds of small businesses rank economic insecurity as the top threat to their business, which is the highest indicator level in 13 years.

“In times like these, strong networks and expert guidance aren’t just helpful, they’re essential,” said UPS Vice President of Marketing Betsy Wilson. “That’s why Emma’s powerhouse business experience and personalized coaching are such game-changers. With Emma, we’re helping entrepreneurs push through barriers and rise to the next level.”

Coco Gauff Attributes Success To Mentorship

For Gauff, who is fresh off her win at the French Open, she agrees that coaching and mentorship have been significant contributors to her success. She says coaching and mentorship have allowed her to face the doubters and tackle every challenge.

“It’s crazy what support can do,” Gauff said in a statement. “People believe in you when you don’t believe in yourself. That can change the way a match goes.”

UPS’s partnership with Gauff is entering its third year.

“As an organization, we’re proud to work so closely with Coco,” Wilson adds. “Her unstoppable spirit and the tenacity to succeed and overcome the doubters is a journey many small businesses have experienced as well.”

According to a UPS spokesperson, a third of the packages that ship through the private shipping company come from small business owners. One of the businesses using UPS is the Black-owned luxury handbag brand Anima Iris. Wilglory Tanjong created the modern brand with inspiration and strength from the matriarchs of Africa’s past. The luxury brand has even caught the attention of Queen Bey herself, Beyoncé. Tanjong says the mentorship with Grede has proven to be invaluable.

“I think the kind of mentorship that is going to produce results is a kind of mentorship that’s going to be very honest with you, very direct with you,” Wilglory said. “That’s exactly what Emma did for me.”

For more information on the campaign, UPS is directing people to schedule a virtual consultation with a UPS logistics professional.

