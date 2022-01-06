SWV’s Coko Expresses Joy After Revealing Being Stranded on I-95 During Winter Storm in Virginia

With the recent winter storm that ravaged the Virginia area earlier this week, hundreds of drivers were stranded for nearly 12 hours in their vehicles as cars were stuck after a large snowstorm blanketed the area.

A former reality TV star and R&B singer was one of the unfortunate people stranded with members of her family.

SWV (Sisters With Voices) lead vocalist Cheryl “Coko” Gamble took to her Instagram account after her harrowing experience to discuss what she had been through over 24 hours.

"Today is a great day!! I don't look like what I've been through!🙌🏾 ……………. "Yesterday I was stuck on I95 north for 9.5 hours! 😱😱 I got stuck on a pile of snow, ppl were kind enough to push me out. My car is damaged a bit but, @jayyemichael and I are safe. I made it to a hotel where I shall remain until I can go home. I have NEVER experienced anything like this before!!! I thank God for keeping us safe!!🙌🏾 "No more road trips me!🤦🏽‍♀️ #snowstorms #i95shutdown #roadtrip #wontdoitagain #ihadtopeesobad"

Fox 5 Atlanta reported that hundreds of drivers stranded on I-95 in Virginia had been freed on Tuesday after having to sit through a significant snowstorm that struck the D.C. area on Monday. Scores of drivers were held hostage in their vehicles for many hours on I-95 in the Fredericksburg, Virginia, area for more than 24 hours.

According to the National Weather Service, up to 11 inches of snow fell on the ground during Monday’s blizzard.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, traffic in both directions on I-95 was at a standstill Monday between Ruther Glen, Virginia, in Caroline County and exit 152 in Dumfries, Prince William County, after an accident and the winter weather kicked in.