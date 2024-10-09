News by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Georgia College Football Player Arrested After Being Accused Of Assaulting Former Girlfriend Colbie Maleek Young has been arrested and faces charges of assault on an unborn child and battery.







A college football player has been arrested and faces charges of assault on an unborn child and battery.

According to The Associated Press, Colbie Maleek Young, originally from Binghamton, New York, was arrested on Oct. 8 after an argument with his former girlfriend led to an alleged assault by the University of Georgia wide receiver. Young was released on a $3,800 bond. The media outlet obtained a police report detailing the incident.

Georgia wide receiver Colbie Young was arrested this morning on charges of battery and assault against an unborn child. He is the 7th Georgia football player to be arrested this year. pic.twitter.com/uealyLkNTw — Everything Georgia (@GAFollowers) October 8, 2024

The woman reportedly told police officers that she went to visit Young at his place “to speak about their relationship.” After discovering that he was talking to another woman on his phone, the conversation got heated, and she told police that the football player allegedly “physically pulled her out of his room.” In doing so, she alleges he grabbed her from behind, picked her up, and started squeezing “her torso and abdomen very hard.” She believed he was trying to injure her. Police included that she was bruised with some discoloration, in the police report.

When police officers arrived at the scene, he denied assaulting her.

Kim Stephens, who is representing Young, stated her client did not harm the young lady.

“Colbie Young was arrested last night after he asked his ex-girlfriend to leave his apartment,” Stephens told the media outlet. “He did not make any physical contact with her in any way that could ever be considered a crime. I expect Mr. Young to be fully exonerated once our investigation is complete and the truth revealed.”

University of Georgia football coach Kirby Smart spoke to the media but did not disclose anything, nor discuss if Young would be penalized for the allegation.

“I know you guys want to know about Colbie,” Smart said. “But it’s a pending legal matter.”

Young is a senior who recently transferred to Georgia after playing two seasons with the University of Miami. He has played in five games, starting two, and has 11 receptions for 149 yards and two touchdowns for the No. 5 ranked team.

