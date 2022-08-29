Colin Kaepernick and Nessa Diab Announce the Arrival of their First Child

Colin Kaepernick’s longtime girlfriend, Nessa Diab, decided to finally introduce their new bundle of joy to the world.

On Sunday, the MTV host and radio personality took to Instagram to announce the arrival of baby Kaepernick, whom they welcomed a few weeks ago.

“I thought long and hard about sharing our life-changing news today,” Diab cautioned the heartfelt post. “I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!”

Diab shared a black and white photo of the happy new parents holding their newborn inside the delivery bed.

“Colin and I welcomed our amazing baby to the world a few weeks ago and we are over the moon with our growing family,” she shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NESSA (@nessnitty)

Diab touched on her postpartum journey and explained why she finally decided to let the public in on their big secret.

“Recovering after delivery has been a journey (more on that later) and honestly I wasn’t going to share anything because this is sooooo personal to us,” she explained.

The new mom also shared how present and hands-on she and Kaepernick are about their little one.

“I realized I’m a complete mama bear! Colin is the most amazing dad and I’m soooo grateful that he is by our side for every moment of this journey,” Diab shared.

“I know sharing this allows me to connect with you in different ways that I never imagined. My conversations and life experiences have already changed. And my world has gotten that much bigger thanks to our sweet little baby who has shown me how to love in ways I never knew.”

The Hot 97 host closed her post by thanking everyone for the support and signed the message “The Kaepernicks.”

Diab and Kaepernick have been dating since 2015. It’s the first child for the couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NESSA (@nessnitty)

The new mom was back to work on Sunday to host the VMAs red carpet. Diab thanked the media giant for supporting her through her motherhood journey.