Sports by Cedric 'BIG CED' Thornton Colin Kaepernick Sets Sights To Play Flag Football At 2028 Olympics 'Hopefully we'll be out there. We're gonna work on some things, see if we can make it in there. But would love to be out there.'







With no clear chance of returning to the NFL to resume his career, quarterback Colin Kaepernick has now set his sights on the 2028 Olympics taking place in Los Angeles.

In the next Olympic games in four years, flag football will be introduced as a new sport, and Colin Kaepernick wants to participate for Team USA. While discussing the success of the Team USA Basketball Team with Sky Sports, he was asked if he would be playing for the flag football team for the 2028 Olympics.

Although the former San Francisco 49ers player hasn’t hit the football field since the 2016 season, he still has aspirations to return to the NFL.

“We’re still training, still pushing,” he said. “So, hopefully. We just gotta get one of these team owners to open up.”

It’s been eight years, and he has been trying to draw interest from teams. The 36-year-old quarterback’s skills, specifically because he hasn’t played any professional football in recent years, most likely have deteriorated, but he is still confident that he can help one of the teams win a Super Bowl.

In October 2023, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the owner of the Extreme Football League (XFL) said he spoke to Kaepernick and his agent about joining the league so he could showcase his skills for the NFL. But The Rock stated, via social media, that he didn’t think that Kaepernick would join the league. The quarterback didn’t, but still pines to rejoin the NFL.

RELATED CONTENT: Will Newly Hired L.A. Chargers Coach Jim Harbaugh Tap Colin Kaepernick As QB Coach? Speculation Swirls