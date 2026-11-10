Photo Courtesy: Ryan Armbrust, Muhammad Ali Center Sports by Sidnee Michelle Colin Kaepernick Named Humanitarian Of The Year At The Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards During his acceptance speech, Kaepernick encouraged others to use their success to uplift their communities.







Former NFL quarterback and civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick was named Humanitarian of the Year at the 13th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 7 in Louisville, Kentucky, in recognition of his advocacy for racial justice and underserved communities, according to a recent announcement shared with BLACK ENTERPRISE.

The ceremony, held at the Muhammad Ali Center, honored 10 humanitarians whose work reflects the late boxing champion’s commitment to equality, service, and social change.

Kaepernick, who sparked a national movement in 2016 by kneeling during the national anthem to protest police brutality and racial injustice, was recognized for his continued activism and philanthropic efforts.

Through his Know Your Rights Camp initiative, Kaepernick has worked to empower Black and Latino youth through education and community resources. He also founded Lumi, an artificial intelligence platform designed to promote literacy through storytelling.

During his acceptance speech, Kaepernick encouraged others to use their success to uplift their communities.

“As we’re out pursuing our dreams, and chasing our passions, and chasing our greatness, think about how many people you can bring along with you,” Kaepernick said.

His recognition carries particular significance given Ali’s history of challenging racial injustice and sacrificing professional opportunities for his beliefs, including his refusal to serve in the Vietnam War.

Louisville philanthropists Steve and Amy Trager received the Kentucky Humanitarian Award for their contributions to the community. Longtime Muhammad Ali Center board member John Ramsey was also surprised with a Lifetime Achievement Award.

Six young international changemakers were recognized for embodying Ali’s core principles of confidence, conviction, dedication, giving, respect, and spirituality.

Among them was Kenyan entrepreneur Joseph Nguthiru, founder of HyaPak, which transforms invasive water plants into biodegradable packaging while creating environmentally sustainable jobs.

Other honorees included artificial intelligence advocate Sneha Revanur, accessibility innovator Mateo Salvatto, environmental entrepreneur Franziska Trautmann, refugee mental health advocate Jin Dawod, and Filipino photographer Gab Mejia.

The ceremony also highlighted the center’s future, with co-founder and interim President and CEO Lonnie Ali announcing a partnership with BRC Imagination Arts to reimagine the museum’s visitor experience.

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