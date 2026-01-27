Colin Kaepernick Integrates AI And Literacy In Nashville School Pilot Program

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick promotes literacy and technology through his tech company, Lumi AI, and partners with Nashville schools.

In conjunction with Metro Nashville Public Schools (MNPS), Kaepernick will launch an AI literacy and storytelling pilot program. Kaepernick is the CEO and co-founder of Lumi, an AI-powered storytelling platform that allows users to engage in literacy in an immersive way. Students can create visual narratives, characters, and text-based stories with support from built-in generation tools, the MNPS announced. The pilot with MNPS is intended to help students explore AI tools while building literacy, creativity, and critical thinking skills.

In a statement, Kaepernick said, “Storytelling has always been one of the most powerful ways people understand themselves and the world around them. Lumi is about giving students tools to tell their own stories, develop their creativity, and see technology as something that expands what’s possible rather than limiting it.”

The first pilot launched in Prince George’s County Schools in December 2025. A reception was held to celebrate.

“You are the ones looked at as innovators, as building the future, as the ones that are creating the groundwork for what everybody else is going to be following,” Kaepernick said. “We want our students to make sure we are keeping our students engaged. We want to make sure they are building with the best technology. … And also preparing them for a future that is the present.”

The pilot will be introduced in phases, beginning with a small group of students and educators in several schools, according to Metro Nashville Public Schools. District officials said the program aims to integrate Lumi’s AI tools into schools. However, the district is not seeking to replace the current literacy curriculum. The goal is to reinforce the district’s existing literacy framework, support students, and help them learn and engage with current technology trends.

MNPS Superintendent Dr. Adrienne Battle spoke about the need to build the “confidence” and technological acumen of Nashville students.

“We want our students to approach artificial intelligence with confidence and curiosity, not fear,” Battle said.

The pilot also emphasizes responsible use of AI transparency and academic integrity as students engage with the tools, the district said. The partnership was made possible through private philanthropic support coordinated by PENCIL, a nonprofit that connects Nashville’s business and civic community with public schools, the district said. PENCIL’s involvement reflects an effort to bring innovation and creative learning opportunities into the classroom.

