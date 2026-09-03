American civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images) BE The Game by Edwian Stokes Colin Kaepernick Named Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Of The Year The former quarterback has been acknowledged for turning personal sacrifice into social impact.







The Muhammad Ali Center has formally named Colin Kaepernick as the recipient of its prestigious Muhammad Ali Humanitarian of the Year Award, in appreciation of the former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, civil rights activist, and entrepreneur. The award will be given to him at the 13th annual Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Awards on Nov. 7 in Louisville, Kentucky.

The recognition is significant, as Kaepernick’s social justice commitment mirrors Ali’s stance against injustice and has made him a game-changing leader who stands on Ali’s shoulders.



From the Sideline to the Boardroom

In August 2016, Kaepernick started a global movement by kneeling while the national anthem was being sung before an NFL preseason match to protest racial injustice and police brutality. As the Associated Press reported, this action provoked substantial political opposition. It ultimately ended his NFL career, even though he had performed brilliantly and shown strong leadership during Super Bowl XLVII and over six seasons.

As the sports industry pulled away from the issue, Kaepernick established a base for local organizing and Black ownership. Starting in 2015 with his Know Your Rights Camp, he has given young Black people access to legal education, health resources, and various tools. He has also donated more than $1 million to grassroots projects through his ‘Million Dollar Pledge.’

Kaepernick has also taken on leadership roles in business and media. Through Kaepernick Publishing, he supports independent Black voices by stressing the importance of ownership and control over creative work; his most popular children’s books address social justice and self-empowerment. Through projects such as Lumi, an AI-powered platform aimed at improving literacy, Kaepernick focuses on giving underserved communities access to essential tools. By investing in and helping establish companies where Black leaders shape the vision and drive impact, he shows others how they, too, can realize sustainable change through entrepreneurship. Furthermore, he has won an Emmy Award for Nike’s “Dream Crazy” campaign, BLACK ENTERPRISE previously reported.

Carrying the Champ’s Torch

According to Lonnie Ali, co-founder of the Muhammad Ali Center, Kaepernick’s journey represents the champion’s own sacrifices.

“Colin was chosen for his courage to stand against racial injustice and his unwavering commitment to empowering underserved communities,” said Ali in an official press release. “Like Muhammad, Colin has used his platform to advocate for equality, human dignity, and social change, even when doing so came at significant personal and professional cost.”

For Kaepernick, the fact of winning this award is not simply an indication of his journey, but also a sign that he should carry on with his work.

“Receiving the Muhammad Ali Center’s Humanitarian of the Year Award is an incredible honor,” Kaepernick said in a statement. “Muhammad Ali lived with an uncommon courage to stand firmly in his convictions, even when doing so came at a great personal cost… To be recognized in his name is simultaneously humbling and a responsibility.”

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