American civil rights activist Colin Kaepernick attends the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 18, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Kym Illman/Getty Images) Criminal Justice Reform by Edwian Stokes Colin Kaepernick Receives ACLU’s Inaugural Ralph Ellison Award The new civil rights honor recognizes how athletes, activists, and entertainers use capital and visibility to promote systemic change.







Former NFL quarterback and social entrepreneur Colin Kaepernick has been named the inaugural recipient of the American Civil Liberties Union’s Ralph Ellison Award for Defenders of Civil Rights and Civil Liberties in the Arts, Business, Science, and Sports. He will share the honor with rock icon Bruce Springsteen, whose ongoing advocacy for racial and social justice, support for excluded communities through his music and philanthropy, and outspoken stance on civil rights issues have made him an esteemed voice for equality.

The new biennial honor recognizes prominent individuals who use public platforms outside traditional courtroom advocacy to advance racial justice, economic equity, and free expression. According to The Spun, the awards will be presented July 24 in Washington, D.C., during a ceremony hosted by actress and advocate Laverne Cox.

Former NFL Quarterback Colin Kaepernick Receives Prestigious Award https://t.co/3oyMyH3n00 — The Spun (@TheSpun) July 19, 2026

The Legacy of Ralph Ellison and BLACK ENTERPRISE

The award pays homage to Ralph Ellison’s landmark novel Invisible Man, published in 1952. Ellison’s masterpiece reshaped 20th-century American literature by dissecting Black identity, systemic disenfranchisement, and the societal refusal to recognize Black humanity.

For BLACK ENTERPRISE readers who sit at the intersection of commerce, culture, and social progress, Ellison’s legacy underscores a long-standing truth: true economic advancement requires cultural self-determination and unapologetic visibility. By naming the award after Ellison, the ACLU demonstrates how sports executives, creative artists, and business leaders act as essential guardians of civil liberties.

Readers can embody Ellison’s legacy in their careers and communities by mentoring young talent, supporting Black-owned businesses, and speaking out against injustice in their workplaces. Taking an active role in local advocacy, participating in professional organizations to drive diverse policies, and fostering creative expressions that reflect authentic Black experiences are ways to remain visible and influential. Ellison’s example reminds us to use our platforms, big or small, to advance equity and empower those around us.

Kaepernick’s Blueprint for Enterprise and Activism

Since kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial inequality, Kaepernick, 38, has evolved from star quarterback into business owner and social enterprise builder. While his protest ended his playing career, Kaepernick transformed his personal brand into an engine for community investment and legal defense.

Through his initiative, the Know Your Rights Camp, Kaepernick has funded legal support for protesters, established educational youth programs, launched publishing ventures, and expanded access to emergency relief funds in Black and Brown communities. This work offers a modern case study for Black executives and athletes on turning corporate visibility and capital into lasting equity and community power.

Professionals in other industries can draw inspiration from Kaepernick’s approach by finding ways to invest in community resources, create educational or mentoring programs, or support social justice causes aligned with their field. Launching new ventures, partnering with grassroots organizations, and reallocating resources to serve underrepresented groups are adaptable strategies that can help any leader create meaningful and sustainable impact.

“Colin Kaepernick’s activism off the field has changed lives for a decade, long after the backlash he received for speaking out against racial injustice,” said Anthony D. Romero, executive director of the ACLU.

A Broad Cohort of Honorees

The ceremony will also recognize former U.S. Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta with the Roger N. Baldwin Medal of Liberty. Gupta is well known for her leadership in civil rights litigation, criminal justice reform, and efforts to advance voting rights nationwide. UC Berkeley Law Dean Erwin Chemerinsky will receive the ACLU Presidential Prize in recognition of his groundbreaking scholarship on constitutional law and his unflagging advocacy for First Amendment protections. South Carolina advocate Elizabeth Foster will be honored as the Next Generation Leader in Civil Rights for her local activism and devotion to expanding access to education, voting, and fair legal representation within underserved communities.

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